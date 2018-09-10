﻿
15 Photos | Film

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony

By Kathryn Kyte

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
The EGOT club refers to those in the entertainment industry that have received an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a Tony for their work on stage and screen. 15 people have earned the quartet of accolades thus far as new members John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, all producers on Jesus Christ Superstar Live were inducted on Sept. 9, 2018.

— By Kathryn Kyte

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
John Legend

EGOT induction year: 2018

The multi-talented star entered EGOT territory on Sept. 9 after scoring the EMMY for his role as a producer of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, in which he also starred. His savvy as a producer also earned Chrissy Teigen's hubby a Tony in 2017 for the revival of Broadway's Jitney. At just 39, the musical mastermind already has a whopping 10 GRAMMYs to his name, and John also nabbed an Oscar in 2015 for the song "Glory," which was in the soundtrack for Selma. John marked the milestone at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards alongside two fellow producers and legends: Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Naturally, Chrissy took to Twitter to congratulate the trio in the only way she knows how: with the caption "EGOT GOATS."

Photo: © Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Helen Hayes

EGOT induction year: 1977

Helen spent over 80 years in showbiz and during that time her esteemed efforts were rewarded with countless awards. In 1932 she won her first Oscar for her title role in The Sin of Madelon Claudet, where she played a prostitute. Nearly 40 years later she won her second Oscar, this time for Best Supporting Actress in 1970's Airport. Hayes is often referred to as “The First Lady of American Theater” and along with her Oscars, the five-foot tall star’s career saw her winning a general ‘Best Actress’ Emmy in 1958 (this was before categories were ironed out and more specific); a 1977 GRAMMY for the Best Spoken Word Album Great American Documents; and the stage icon picked up her first Tony in 1947 for Happy Birthday. She did it again in 1958 with her performance in Time Remembered.

Photo: © NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Scott Rudin

EGOT induction year: 2012

Scott’s success began in the '80s with the kids' show He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’, for which he picked up an Emmy. He’s received eight Tony Awards since 1994, when he nabbed his first for Passion, and more recently for Death of a Salesman in 2012. While his work as a film producer has earned him the spotlight (he produced films like The Social Network, Moneyball and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, to name a few), Scott's Oscar win came in 2007 for producing efforts on the Coen brothers’ No Country for Old Men. The film won Best Picture at the 2008 Academy Awards. He also won a Primetime Emmy award for School of Rock and earned a 2012 GRAMMY for The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording, which won as the Best Musical Theater Album.

Photo: © NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Richard Rogers

EGOT induction year: 1962

The American composer was “EGOT’ed” even before the acronym was fully realized (the first usage was in 1984 by Miami Vice actor Philip Michael Thomas). Richard won an Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Emmy for the documentary Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years; two GRAMMYs (1960 and 1962) for recordings in The Sound of Music and No Strings, respectively; an Oscar for the song “It Might as Well Be Spring” from State Fair; and he scooped up six Tony Awards over a 12-year period. In 1979 he was awarded the Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre, too.

Photo: © Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Rita Moreno

EGOT induction year: 1977

The icon may be most recognized for her memorable work in West Side Story, which earned her the 1962 Best Supporting Actress Oscar (the first Latina actress to do so), but that’s just one of her checkmarks. The starlet also received an Emmy for her one-time performance on The Muppet Show and another Emmy win for her single performance on The Rockford Files. She earned a GRAMMY for a recording on The Electric Company and a Tony for The Ritz’s “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” the latter win coming in 1975. Moreno’s also remembered for giving one of the shortest acceptance speeches ever. For her Oscar win in 1962, she simply said “I can’t believe it! Good Lord. I leave you with that!”

Photo: © Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
John Gielgud

EGOT induction year: 1991

The English actor’s career spanned eight decades and his first big win was a Tony, which he received for the 1948 stage play by Oscar Wilde, The Importance of Being Earnest. His second Tony came in 1961 for his skill in directing the play Big Fish, Little Fish. Nearly 20 years later he received a GRAMMY for the recordings he did for the one-man Shakespearean show Ages of Man: Readings from Shakespeare. Rounding out the list, in 1981 he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his distinguished role in Arthur, where he played Dudley Moore’s comedic right-hand man, and then 10 years later in 1991 he secured the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in Summer’s Lease, an award he received at the age of 87.

Photo: © Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Audrey Hepburn

EGOT induction year: 1994

She was a newcomer to the big screen in the '50s, but it wasn’t long until the world knew about Audrey Hepburn - and her 1954 Oscar win for Best Actress in Roman Holiday certainly put her on the map. That same year she also won a Best Actress Tony for Ondine, in which she starred alongside former spouse Mel Ferrer. In 1993 she won an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Informational Programming for Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn, however, Audrey passed away the day before the Awards ceremony so was not aware of the win. Then in 1994 she received more posthumous praise, winning the Best Spoken World Album for Children (for Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales) at the 36th GRAMMY Awards. Hepburn was the first posthumous EGOT winner.

Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Marvin Hamlisch

EGOT induction year: 1995

If we're talking about big EGOT winners lest we forget Marvin Hamlisch, one of the most renowned and decorated stage and film composers of all time. Marvin won three Oscars, two for The Way We Were and the third for his score on the film The Sting, all in 1973. He won numerous GRAMMYs too, one for the Song of the Year (“The Way We Were”); one for Best New Artist in 1974; one for Best Pop Instrumental Performance (The Entertainer); and another for Best Original Score for The Way We Were, also in 1974. He earned two Emmys in 1995 for Barbra: The Concert and his big Tony win came in 1976 for the legendary theatre production A Chorus Line, the musical that also landed him a Pulitzer Prize.

Photo: © Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Jonathan Tunick

EGOT induction year: 1997

One of the few living EGOT legends is the American composer and conductor Jonathan Tunick. His series of accolades began in 1977 when he received the Oscar for A Little Night Music, which was followed by an Emmy win for his Musical Direction on Night of 100 Stars. In 1988 he earned his GRAMMY stripe, winning for his arrangement in Cleo Laine’s “No One is Alone” and in 1997 he sealed the EGOT acclaim, grabbing a Tony for the Best Orchestrations in Titanic.

Photo: © Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Mel Brooks

EGOT induction year: 2001 Another living legend who was EGOT'ed is the great Mel Brooks, who’s been delivering side-splitting material since the '50s. 2001 marked his introduction to the EGOT pool of winners, which he solidified thanks to his three Tony Awards (Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical) for The Producers. But, don’t stop there — it also earned him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. To date The Producers has received 12 Tonys; it’s a bonafide Broadway hit indeed. He also won the Emmy for penning the variety show The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special, and three consecutive Emmys for guest appearing in the hit sitcom Mad About You. Brooks won the GRAMMY for Best Spoken Comedy Album (1998) for The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000 as well as two GRAMMYs in 2001 - for Best Long Form Music Video for “Recording The Producers: A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks” and the Best Musical Show Album for The Producers.

Photo: © KIM KULISH/AFP/Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Whoopi Goldberg

EGOT induction year: 2002

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood and she’s been able to pivot between stage, film and small screen success quite remarkably. Whoopi earned a GRAMMY for the Best Comedy Recording of Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Recording in 1985 followed by an Oscar (Best Supporting Actress) in 1991 for the iconic tearjerker Ghost. She was the second African American woman ever to win an Oscar. In 2002 she rounded out both the E and the T of the acronym, claiming an Emmy for hosting Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel (note: Hattie McDaniel was the first African American woman to win an Oscar) plus a Tony for Thoroughly Modern Millie, where she served as co-producer. She also won a Daytime Emmy for her work on the longstanding daytime talk show The View. To date, the superstar has made over 100 film and TV appearances.

Photo: © Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Mike Nichols

EGOT induction year: 2001

The multi-talented comedian-director started his winning streak in 1961 when he took home a GRAMMY for his comedic performance in An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May. Three years later, he earned his first Tony Award (he has nine in total thanks to Broadway numbers like Annie) for Barefoot in the Park and in 1965 he received his second Tony for the beloved show The Odd Couple. He got the Best Director Oscar for one of the most iconic American flicks, The Graduate, in 1967 and in 2001 he won two Emmys for the television special and Pulitzer Prize-winner, Wit. Two more Emmy wins followed for Angels in America, which also won an Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries in 2004.

Photo: © Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
Robert Lopez

EGOT induction year 2014

Perhaps you’ve heard of the Disney film Frozen and the song “Let It Go”? Of course you have! This ear worm of a tune was first introduced to the world thanks to Robert Lopez, who picked up the Oscar for Best Song in 2014. He also worked with former EGOT inductee Scott Rudin on The Book of Mormon and made history earlier this year being the first “double EGOT” winner, after winning another Oscar for co-writing “Remember Me,” which was on the soundtrack for Pixar’s animated film Coco. Robert co-wrote the song with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez. He’s also landed two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for Wonder Pets! (2008, 2010). But to complete the EGOT, let's rewind to 2004 when it all began and Robert won the Best Score Tony for the puppet musical, Avenue Q. To date Lopez is the youngest EGOT winner and earned his accolades the fastest among the bunch, toppling all four letters in under a decade.

Photo: © Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

EGOT winners: These stars have an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony
So Close!

While these 12 stars have certainly earned top nods, there are a handful of other talented names that are so close to entering the EGOT clan—from Kate Winslet (who needs a Tony) to Lin-Manuel Miranda (who needs an Oscar) to Lily Tomlin (who also needs an Oscar). But it's also important to note that there are famous names that have won all four awards, but one of these awards has been deemed a “special” or “honorary” rather than a competitive one. This means Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Alan Menken, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones and James Earl Jones are technically listees too!

Harry Belafonte and Quincy Jones both have won the Academy Awards’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award; James Earl Jones has received the Academy Honorary Award; Liza Minnelli has the Grammy Legend Award; Alan Menken has the Special Emmy Award; and Barbra Streisand has the Special Tony Award.

Photo: © Getty Images

