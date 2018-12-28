First look at Dancing on Ice 2019 is finally here! See the photos

Now that Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly over and finished for another year (bring on the 2019 series!), we're starting to get seriously hyped for what is about to become our next obsession, Dancing on Ice! With Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reuniting for the first time since Holly's stint on I'm a Celebrity to host and with a brilliant line-up of celebrities ready to skate their socks off, it looks like this one might be the best series yet! Scroll through our gallery to for a first look at the fabulous new ice skating couples who will be dancing in the opening show on 6 January 2019...
Gemma Collins & Matt Evers
How amazing does the GC look?! Gemma has been training hard ahead of the opening show, and revealed all about who her biggest supporters will be, explaining: "All the curvy dolls out there! I'm doing this show to show all the ladies out there that it doesn't matter what size you are or who you are, you can achieve anything and that's important for me. I’m doing it for all the women out there." She continued: "It's never too late to have fun and it’s never too late to try something you haven’t done before and for any women out there to think, 'Well I'm too big or overweight to be a skater,' [that] it's never too late."