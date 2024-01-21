Christopher Dean 'blocks out' memories from tragic family heartbreak

Christopher Dean is one of the most recognisable faces on our screens thanks to his impressive career as an Olympic ice skater as well as his appearances on the judging panel of Dancing On Ice alongside his former professional partner, Jayne Torvill. But before his rise to fame and success in the sporting world, Christopher, 65, didn't have the easiest of childhood.

The television star and former athlete has previously spoken about the trauma he faced as a young child, including how his parent's divorce and his mother leaving the family home affected who he is today…

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are back for Dancing On Ice 2024

Christopher Dean's childhood trauma

In an article for MailOnline, Christopher wrote candidly about his father's affair and his mother leaving their family home in Nottingham. "One day, my mum and dad took me to see some friends of theirs. Or at least I always thought they were friends."

He continued: "When we arrived at their house I was told to sit down in the living room. Soon after, I remember an almighty row ensuing. All four of them seemed to be shouting across the room at each other and I was sitting in the middle. Even at six years old I understood what had been going on."

Christopher then explained how his father, Colin, had been having an affair and, soon after, his mother, Mavis, told him she was going away.

"I asked her why but she just deflected the question. Then I started to cry. I pleaded with her not to go but she didn't say a thing. No answer. I remember holding her hand as we walked home, still crying and pleading with her not to go."

He added: "Losing my mum and being an only child definitely went some way to making me who I am today."

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean - Feb 1984 win The Gold Medal for Great Britain in the Olympic Ice Dance Championships in Sarajevo

During an episode of the ITV series, DNA Journeys, which aired in 2022, Christopher visited his family home in Nottingham and shared more insight into that period of his life, which, he said, he had "blocked out."

"I hadn't been told that she was going, but I just remember her going," the gold medallist explained to his partner during the episode, adding: "And then an hour or so later, another car pulled up and then my stepmum arrived, Betty."

Building bridges

Since then, Christopher has built a relationship with his mum and she has often visited the set of Dancing On Ice to watch her son and Jayne in action as judges.

Elsewhere in the DNA Journey episode, the skater discovered that he had family he never knew on his mother's side, who reside in Utah, US.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the "Dancing On Ice" photocall at Bovingdon Film Studios on January 10, 2024 in London

Christopher's own marriage history

Meanwhile, regarding the skater's own family, Christopher has been married twice and is a father of two. He was married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay between 1991 and 1993.

Christopher Dean is dating fellow skating coach Karen Barber

Following the couple's divorce, he fell in love with American skater, Jill Trenary, with whom he welcomed two sons together, Jack Robert, 25, and Sam Colin, 23. However, their marriage was not to last, and since 2011, Christopher has been in a relationship with DOI head coach, Karen Barber.