Holly Willoughby: Fans say same thing as star returns to spotlight on Dancing on Ice

All eyes were on Holly Willoughby on Sunday evening as she stepped back into the spotlight after a three month absence.

Holly, 42, was on hand to host the Dancing on Ice 2024 premiere. It not only marked her highly-anticipated return to TV but is also the first series of the show she's fronted without Phillip Schofield.

It was clear that her time away had done nothing to dull her sparkle. Dressed in a glittering silver sequined gown, Holly made no mention of her absence and quickly got down to the business at hand as she kicked off the show with Stephen Mulhern.

© Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby previously hosted Dancing on Ice with Phillip Schofield

Fans were quick to react to her comeback - and they were all in agreement. "Stepping back has certainly done Holly the world of good. She looks absolutely stunning and her hair is beautiful. #DancingOnIce," one viewer wrote on X. A second said, "If this isn’t the best comeback I don’t know what is!"

A third wrote: "Good to see Holly back looking fabulous". And another was similarly full of praise: "Lovely to see #Holly back on TV #DancingOnIce."

It's been a difficult time for Holly. She has been keeping a low profile since last autumn after announcing her shock departure from This Morning via an Instagram post.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fans were shocked by Holly's decision to leave This Morning

"I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she wrote. "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together."

She continued: "Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

Her decision came after it was revealed a man had been arrested and charged with planning to kidnap and murder the TV star, prompting her to retreat from the spotlight.

© Instagram The star has been keeping a low-profile since leaving the morning show

It was speculated at the time that she might also leave the ice skating competition. But in December, ITV announced Holly would continue to host the show.

She had previously worked on both This Morning and Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield, but he left ITV last year, after admitting he had an affair with a younger male colleague and lied to cover it up.