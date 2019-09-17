Great British Bake Off: Where are your fan favourites now?

﻿
Great British Bake Off isn't just lovely to watch because of the fabulous bakes and the depth of Paul Hollywood's blue eyes, but because the contestants are always delightful, ready to help one another and generally adored by the viewing public by the time they leave the tent. That being said, there are some that ended up sticking in our minds – be it they made something especially incredible, were particularly hilarious or were just downright chilled legends (we're looking at you Selasi). Find out what your fan favourites are up to now. As for the winners of each series – you can find out what they have been up to here.

Paul Jagger

Paul made it into the GBBO's baking hall of fame by making a lion out of bread. His creation was so famous that it makes the rounds every year as the standards that bakers need to reach to. Paul is available for baking classes, and was complimented by Princess Anne on his brownie baking skills. He also posts some of his drool-worthy creations on Instagram, which most recently included a blackberry meringue, Bakewell tarts and a four-tier buttercream wedding cake, mmm!

Terry Hartill

Terry had fans fascinated by his stunning, unusual bakes, including a self-portrait work of art. His exit also had viewers in tears after he revealed that his wife had passed away, and how much the show meant to him. He said: "It has been a difficult time since the loss of my wife and when my daughter applied for the show on my behalf we never could have expected the wonderful reaction that we have experienced and continue to receive… I am very excited for the future and again would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for their love and encouragement. Yours, Terry." Since leaving Bake Off, Terry has continued to make magnificent, realistic bakes, including an Emperor Penguin cake and pig pork pies.   

Val Stones

Legend has it that it rained with the tears of GBBO fans after Val left the Bake Off tent back in 2016. The hilarious retired headteacher from Doncaster won hearts thanks to how she would sing to her bakes, her memorable Noah's Ark biscuit creation (which only had one of each animal, rookie error), and her penchant for constantly dropping her food. Her exit speech was also particularly adorable, as she said: "When you bake, you always bake for a reason. And you're giving it to people, so you make it the best you can. And you make it with love. And whenever make anything, I stir love into it, I knead love into it, so when I present it, it's special. I'm not unhappy. I've had a great time with some great people. I didn't expect to ever get here, never mind be on it."

Val has been busy since the end of her GBBO adventure, and even has her own cookbook, Val Stones the Cake Whisperer. She is also working with Selasi in a new project that hopes to connect generations through baking. She recently encouraged people to apply on her Twitter, writing: "Time to share and bake via @ShareThyme will bring old and young together to bake and make. If you wish to bake with @selasigb and me you should apply today."

Ruby Tandoh         

Ruby was the youngest contestant in 2013, and made it to the final of the show with a hat trick of Star Baker awards in her pocket. Since the show, Ruby has released an impressive three books, and had a column in The Guardian which covers all things food and baking. She also recently had some happy news as she married her long-term girlfriend, Leah Pritchard, in a low-key ceremony in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. At the time, she shared a snap of the pair sharing a kiss at what appeared to be at the reception, which was held at Abbeywood Picture House. Congratulations Ruby!

Flo Atkins

Flo was universally adored thanks to her sunny attitude. After leaving, she said: "I've enjoyed the ride. I've met some lovely people. I'll remember that for the rest of my life." As well as remaining the best of friends with several of her fellow bakers from the 2017 series, Flo returned to the show for a Christmas special in 2018, alongiside Andrew Smyth, Jane Beedle and Liam Charles. Speaking of…

Liam Charles

Liam's career has gone from strength to strength since leaving the Bake Off tent in week eight during the 2017 series. He is currently presenting Bake Off: The Professionals alongside Tom Allen, presented his very own programme, Liam Bakes, on Channel 4, and even has a cookbook, Cheeky Treats: 70 Brilliant Bakes and Cakes. His second book, Second Helpings, is currently available for pre-order.

Yan Tsou

Yan's bakes were nothing short of incredible, as she used a combination of her knowledge of science and baking to create some amazing stuff, including a trifle terrine which she made for her parents to represent their move to the UK and a banana-ramen, which should have earned her Star Baker for the name alone. Comedienne Sarah Millican (among many others) counted Yan as one of their favourites during the 2017 series. When she left the tent, Sarah tweeted: "Bloody gutted for you. You were our fave. Onwards!"

Since Bake Off, Yan has kept up appearance at charities, and still works at a lab as a scientist. She opened up about her experiences on Nature.com, explaining: "I pick and choose what I do, mostly freebies and small charities. You do get asked at the audition if you want to win the competition, and the reasons why. Maybe some people want to get away from what they are currently doing — but that wasn’t an issue for me. I love my job, and Ruth Peat, my boss at the Crick (she was also my boss at Cancer Research UK, where I worked as a cell-culture scientist), was great during Bake Off."

Tamal Ray

Tamal won fans in the tent thanks to his brilliant sense of humour and love of sandwiches. Since appearing on the show in 2015. the NHS doctor is now the presenter on Channel 4's Live Well For Longer and is a food columnist for The Guardian. He also remains a keen fan of GBBO, and often tweets along with moments from the show. He also recently came up with a new Indian-themed afternoon tea for Cinnamon Bazaar *books reservation".

Selasi Gbormittah

Selasi absolutely stole the show in 2016 thanks to his chilled out antics in the Bake Off tent. Since leaving the show, he has been seriously busy – so busy it's hard to say what he has been up to first! As well as launching many events, including Vita Coco's latest Supper Club, the Barista of the Year competition and presenting at the Isle of Man Food and Drink festival, he is still baking some incredible things, including a wonderful mermaid-themed cake for his goddaughter's birthday. He also continues to support his Bake Off pals, and has Liam's cookbook in his Instagram bio, amazing! Never change, Selasi.

Kim-Joy Hewlett

Kim-Joy indeed brought joy to us all with her beautiful and creative bakes during the 2018 series – from mermaid bread to cat-themes showstoppers. Luckily for us, we can recreate her beautiful bakes with her new cook book, which was released earlier this year! Tweeting about the recipe book, she wrote: "I like to think that the cover is a reflection of what’s inside - colourful photos and positive messages to keep you going." She also regularly shares videos on her baking time with her fans.

