Former GBBO finalist Ruby Bhogal reveals backstage secrets about the show The low down on the show hosts, judges and leftover cake!

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood at the helm as the competition hopefuls show off their best bakes. GBBO fans will remember Ruby Bhogal from the 2018 final and we caught up with her for some much-needed Bake Off gossip. Ruby revealed that presenters Noel and Sandy really just as supportive as they seem, telling us: "They do a fantastic job. If you're feeling stressed, they'll come over and get your head straight or have a good chat. You could ask them for anything and they'd go out and do it."

Ruby said of resident charmer Paul: "You know what, he's a really nice guy. He's like that on and off camera. It's all very tongue in cheek." We're also dying to know what happens to all that leftover cake on the show. "If it wasn't the bakers that were going for it, then there's a lot of production staff who were having an absolute ball," said Ruby of the leftovers. Those cakes look so delicious, we're really not surprised.

MORE: 10 things that happened on Bake Off this week that you may have missed

We absolutely love what Ruby told us about the GBBO washing up situation. She revealed: "People are very curious about washing up. We go through a lot of utensils but because of the noise, you can't have a dishwasher. God bless her, there was just one woman in the back, washing everyone's dishes continuously. She did not complain about it, she was so sweet. It was the mum of one of the girls who worked there. It sums up the show, it's so family orientated."

Ruby is working with Stork on their #BakeSomeoneHappy campaign and says: "It's all about encouraging more people to get in the kitchen and have a bit of fun. I know it sounds cheesy, but baking really is great for the soul and it brings a lot of happiness to people that you love. It's about making it quick, easy and accessible for everyone."

MORE: Ready for soup season? This butternut squash and coconut soup recipe is the perfect way to ease into fall

The star told us her best and worst moments of appearing on the show, recalling: "I nearly went out on the first week and that was quite tough. One of my low points was my cake falling over – that wasn't fun!" She says of the highs: "There's too many to choose from – I got to do something that I love to do and met some incredible people who are now my best friends and I managed to somehow make it to the final."

Stork has partnered with Ruby Bhogal to encourage Brits to #BakeSomeoneHappy and enjoy delicious, light and fluffy bakes for any occasion. Whatever your baking level, Ruby wants to show others how much fun it and easy baking can be. For more baking inspiration and recipes from Stork and Ruby, check out Stork’s social channels on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @BakeWithStork.