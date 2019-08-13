Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens and we just can't get enough of the shimmies, sequins and sambas. As the BBC ballroom competition gets underway, the possibility of blossoming love and romance increases too. Over the years, the show has brought together many couples who are still going strong today (and even seen the pitter-patter of tiny feet!). Here's a look at the current professionals and their partners. You may recognise a few…
Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson
Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.
Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and almost exactly a year later, confirmed they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby daughter, Mia, in July. Congrats guys!
MORE: See how much Ola Jordan's baby bump has grown over the past few months