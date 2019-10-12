Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's married, single and who's dating who

You might like...
-
Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's single, who's married and who's dating who
-
Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Kevin Clifton, Oti Mabuse and Gorka Márquez
From small, hidden designs to large statement ones, the Strictly Come Dancing pros have more tattoos than we realise...
-
Strictly Come Dancing release official photos of this year's pro dancers – see here
-
Strictly struggles: stars from Kevin Clifton to Oti Mabuse bravely reveal secret struggles
-
The Strictly Come Dancing relationships that didn't stand the test of time