Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers: find out who's married, single and who's dating who

Oti Mabuse and Marius lapure
We're now over half way through the competition and we just can't get enough of all the shimmies, sequins and sambas that make up Strictly Come Dancing. And, as the BBC ballroom competition goes on, the possibility of blossoming love and romance increases too.

Over the years, the show has brought together many couples who are still going strong today (and even seen the pitter-patter of tiny feet!). Here's a look at the current professionals and their partners. And you may recognise a few...

Oti Mabuse and Marius lepure

Oti Mabuse entered the world of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and has appeared ever since. Oti's tipped for Strictly success this year alongside her partner, Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, with the pair rarely leaving the top of the leaderboard.

Her husband, Marius lepure, is a fellow dancer from Romania who performed on Strictly in the professional routines in 2017. The two married in 2014 after meeting in Germany and have competed together many times over the years, winning gold at the German Nation Show Dance Championships.

More recently, the couple showed their sense of humour on Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan's comedy show, Your Face or Mine, where Oti joked about celebrity partners being told to "stay away" by her dancer husband.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton
Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Journalist and documentary maker Stacey Dooley took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and sailed through the competition with her partner Kevin 'Kevin from Grimsby' Clifton as the two became the 2018 champions. But they didn't just win the glitterball trophy, the two sufficiently won each other's hearts.

The couple confirmed the speculation that they were dating in April of this year. Stacey had recently split with boyfriend Sam Tucknott and Kevin and fellow Strictly pro-dancer Karen announced their separation in May 2018.

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts
Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Pussycat Doll star Ashley Roberts and Italian pro-dancer Giovanni Pernice became a couple after both competing for the iconic Glitterball trophy last year. Ashley was paired up with Pasha Kovalev and Giovanni was with former Steps singer, Faye Tozer.

Both couples made it to the final and became runners-up to winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton. Although rumours were circling about Ashley and Giovanni's romance, nothing was confirmed until the two were pictured kissing in Miami a few weeks later. We think they look great together!

Neil and Katya Jones
Katya and Neil Jones

Professional dancers Katya and Neil Jones announced their shock split shortly before the 2019 series aired. The ex-couple stated they would continue dancing and working together, and would remain the best of friends. They married in 2013 after five years of dating. However, the couple hit the rocks in 2018 when Katya was pictured kissing her then Strictly celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

This year is a big one for Neil as it's his first year with a celebrity partner, former Englander Alex Scott. And although Neil has faced injury and skipping a couple of weeks, the pair are back together and stronger than ever. So much so, that it's lead to people believing that are an item. However, the duo told HELLO! in an exclusive chat that they were just friends. Will they make the final? Watch this space...

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez
Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.

Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and almost exactly a year later, confirmed they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby daughter, Mia, in July. Congrats guys!

Johannes Radebe
Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe was welcomed into the Strictly world in 2018, and although he wasn't partnered with a celebrity, he featured in many professional numbers and also appeared on spin-off show, It Takes Two.

For this year's series, South-African born Johannes was partnered with Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley. But, sadly, the couple were eliminated in week six of the competition. Although Johannes is yet to reveal detail on a relationship, he has discussed his journey as a gay man and the homophobic bullying he has received.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Johannes recalled the bullying he faced as a child. "Kids called me this name, [which translates as] 'sissy boy,' bringing attention to who I am". He continued: "I didn't realise I was gay until they pointed it out. Adults at the time would bring it up as well, they would point out the difference in me, 'Oh, this one is such a girl.'"

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Johannes expressed his gratitude for Strictly allowing him to express himself during his iconic 'vouge-ing' solo during the week five results show. "I realise the impact that [dance] had and I realise the importance of representation in this world. It was amazing."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

YouTube star Joe Sugg and his flame-haired partner Dianne Buswell have been an item since taking part in the show in 2018. The two were a big hit with the voters and became runners-up last year; they confirmed their romance on the weekend of the grand finale in December with a sweet Instagram post.

Joe posted an adorable picture of the two posing in their finest while gazing at each other. He captioned the picture: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." SO cute!

Karen Clifton and David Webb
Karen Hauer and David Webb

After her split from husband and fellow professional dancer, Kevin Clifton, Karen found love again with opera singer David Webb. The two have been dating since early 2018, but with their first public appearance earlier this year almost a year later, it's clear that Karen and David have wanted to keep their relationship as private as possible.

But since going public, the two are often pictured together on Karen's Instagram, either soaking up the sun abroad or playing with Karen's two dogs. Karen recently spoke about ex-husband Kevin Clifton's romance with Stacey Dooley saying how happy she is for them both. We love a happy ending.

Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers
Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers

The King of Ballroom wed his long-term girlfriend Hannah Summers in 2017 in a secret ceremony after ten years of dating. The wedding came shortly after the couple welcomed twins George and Henrietta in 2017.

Anton is Strictly royalty and has been a part of the show since it began in 2004. Although he's typically not made it very far into the competition, he remains a firm favourite with the voting public and this year has been paired with EastEnders actress Emma Barton.

Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini
Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini

Italian professional dancer Graziano di Prima first took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and was paired up with radio DJ Vick Hope. His partner, both on and off the floor, is professional dancer Giada Lini, who features in dance stage show Burn the Floor alongside her boyfriend.

The couple have been together since 2015 and the Strictly star wanted to make things official, so Graziano got down on one knee and popped the question to Giada during a performance of Burn the Floor in May of this year. How romantic!

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are undoubtedly one of the favourite couples within the Strictly family. They both appeared on the show for the first time in 2013, with Aljaz winning with model Abbey Clancy. Aljaz and Janette wed in 2017 in not one, but three gorgeous ceremonies in London, Slovenia (Aljaz's home country) and the US (Janette's native).

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple revealed their plans for future children. Janette stated, "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see."

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones
Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

She's tipped as a finalist this year alongside her partner Karim Zeroual, and in true Strictly style, Amy Dowden has had to deny rumours that the two are more than friends. Amy joined Strictly in 2017 and the year only got better. The Welsh beauty got engaged to her dancer boyfriend Ben Jones on New Year's Eve of the same year.

The dancer announced the news on her Instagram on New Year's Day with an adorable video of the precious moment Ben popped the question. Amy captioned the post: "Hello 2018" with a diamond ring emoji. Not only are the two happily engaged and due to wed next year, they are the current British National Champions in Latin American Dance. Talk about couple goals...

Nadiya Bychova and Matija Škarabot
Nadiya Bychkova and Matija Skarabot

Former model and mum-of-one Nadiya Bychkova started her Strictly journey in 2017 and for this year's series, was partnered with England champ David James and made it to week five of the competition. Off the dancefloor, the blonde beauty is engaged to footballer Matija Skarabot.

The two often share cute pictures on social media together, and also share a daughter. Although the pro-dancer doesn't often reveal her daughter's face, she treats her followers to adorable snaps of the two of them on holidays and enjoying quality family time.

AJ Pritchard and Amy Quinnen
AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen

He's been linked to his current partner Saffron Barker and also his former Strictly partner Mollie King, however AJ Pritchard is actually dating fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen. The two met when the blonde beauty auditioned for his solo dance tour and have been inseparable ever since.

Although the two have not been together long, they both have shared sweet snaps on their Instagram pages of their holidays and glamorous evenings out with AJ's brother, Love Island finalist and fellow ballroom dancer, Curtis.

Luba Mushtuk at Strictly launch
Luba Mushtuk

Russian beauty Luba Mushtuk waltzed onto the BBC ballroom show in 2018 as part of the professional dancer crew. This year, Luba was partnered with a celebrity for the first time. Former Olympic rower James Cracknell teamed up with Luba but, unfortunately, the couple were eliminated in the first week.

The pro dancer was rumoured to be dating fellow pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, but those rumours were quashed in 2017, with the Italian dancer now dating former Pussycat Doll and Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts.

Nancy Xu and Mikee
Nancy Xu and Mikee Introna

Strictly newbie, Nancy Xu, has posted a number of pictures on Instagram of her and her partner, Mikee Introna. Mikee is a singer and performer and it seems the couple have been dating for at least a couple of years, with the two posting pictures of each other since December 2017. Nancy's boyfriend even took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend on her exciting new role on the BBC show. Mikee captioned the post: "…what I feel you already know… and I'm so proud of you!... let the magic start on STRICTLY COME DANCING!..."

Nancy is the newest professional to join the Strictly Come Dancing family this year. Nancy was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China, her home country, and has also appeared in the West End stage show, Burn The Floor. We are loving watching Nancy on her Strictly journey!

