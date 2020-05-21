He's known for having a larger than life personality and crude sense of humour when he's on the TV, but away from the craziness of Celebrity Juice, Keith Lemon, or as he's known at home, Leigh Francis, is a proud husband and dad-of-two. Although Leigh and his wife, Jill, prefer to keep their family life out of the spotlight, the 'Bo Selecta creator often attends glitzy events with his wife, and even shares the odd video of his lovely mum on social media. The comedian has even started the sweetest online sketch with one of his daughters (known as 'Little Spiderman') on his Instagram, showing the fun and close bond they clearly have. Want to know more? Click through the gallery to take a look…
Keith Lemon and wife Jill Carter
Jill and Leigh married on 30 October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire, and have two children, Matilda and Dolly. He has previously hinted that the pair were childhood sweethearts. The family, who reside in north London, are notoriously private, with Leigh usually taking part in interviews under the guise of his alter-ego Keith Lemon.
