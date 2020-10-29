Keith Lemon has opened up about deciding to continue with Celebrity Juice after Holly Willoughby left the series, admitting that he will only quit the show when he's bored of making it.

Chatting to Radio Times, the comedian explained: "I did say in the past when Holly and Ferne left I’d leave. But I have so much of a good time filming it so I can’t leave unless one day I woke up and was like, 'I’m bored of it!'"

Chatting about the new team captain, Emily Atack, he joked: "I knew that Atack wanted to do it because when she came out of the Jungle she told me, ‘I want Holly’s job’ and I said, ‘You’ll never get it!' And then Holly left, and I was like, ‘Do you want Holly’s job?'"

Keith previously opened up about Holly breaking the news that she wanted to leave to him, telling The Sun: "She rang me up. She never usually rings me so I thought she is going to tell me she's pregnant. She said, 'I've got something to tell you. This is like breaking up with a boyfriend.'"

Have you been enjoying the new series?

He continued: "I said, 'You're going to tell me you're leaving, aren't you?' and she said, 'Yes, it's been 12 great years but I want to spend time with the family'. I'm gutted, she was like my TV sister. She's welcome back any time. I'll properly miss her."

Speaking about leaving the show on Instagram, Holly wrote: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can't quite believe what we've done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching. We’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support."

