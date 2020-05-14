Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon lives in North London with his wife Jill Carter and their two children, Matilda and Dolly. Following the coronavirus lockdown, the family have been spending all of their time at home and, in doing so, Keith has given fans a look inside areas of the property that will blow your mind. Take a tour...

Keith has been filming Celebrity Juice from home during the COVID-19 lockdown period, and recently revealed his epic home bar on an episode. It's decorated with wooden floors and white walls, and features a large Chesterfield sofa along one wall, several framed photos and pictures along the wall and memorabilia from his career including the bear from his show Bo' Selecta and a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself. There's also neon strip lighting framing the walls.

Keith has a black staircase decorated with a leopard-print runner. The hallway is painted white, and there is a selection of photos and artwork in black frames hanging on the walls.

Keith's living room has high ceilings and white walls. It's decorated with personalised skateboards hanging on the walls, including one of Where's Wally and another of Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street. Keith previously starred in a tribute to Back To The Future and apparently it was the skateboards that interested him. Speaking of when he first saw the film he said, "Me mum said 'Why don't we see that future film it's got skateboards in it, ya like skateboards don't ya?'. I used to skateboard". Clearly, he's still a fan.

Keith has more skateboards hanging on the walls in his home office. He also has a white desk and black shelves on the wall where he keeps frames and more career memorabilia.

It's decorated with wooden floors, white walls and a white window blind, as well as a large brown and white cow-print rug on the floor.

When Keith shared a video of himself reading bedtime stories to his daughter (dressed as Spiderman, naturally), he revealed her room features white wallpaper with pink stars, a white bed and a co-ordinating bedside table.

Keith also has a music room which he has been using as a studio to film YouTube videos from. The walls are lined with rows of framed records, film covers and photos, and there's also a large jukebox in one corner.

