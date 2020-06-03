Downton Abbey cast then vs now: see how the stars have changed over the years

Downton Abbey will never get old. We're loving re-visiting the box set on ITV3 currently and the period drama is still gripping us with its scandal and shock to this day. The cast of the popular show, written and created by Julian Fellowes, has seen many famous faces in its cast over the years. But how did they look before? Click through the gallery to see the stars of the show at the beginning of the career compared to now…
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville's role as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, is perhaps one of his most notable roles. However, the actor was also known for work prior to the show in films like Notting Hill. Here's a fresh-faced Hugh back in the day.
