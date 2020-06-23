The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air never gets old right? While many fans of the hit US comedy (including us!) are loving watching the whole show from the beginning, thanks to all six seasons being available on Netflix, we can't help but wonder what happened to the stars of show. If you've been wanting to know, too – then you're in luck! Click through the gallery to find out where the actors behind the characters are today...
Will Smith
Will Smith played a fictionalised version of himself on the show and is perhaps the most familiar of the group, so many will know that the actor went on to have a hugely successful career after Fresh Prince. The 51-year-old has starred in highly acclaimed films such as Muhammad Ali biopic Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness, two roles for which he received the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Will has also won four Grammy's from his success as a rapper. Nowadays, however, he can be found at home in LA with his wife Jada and their two children, Willow and Jaden. Will also has as on Trey, from his first marriage.
