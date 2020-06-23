﻿
Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?

Find out where Will, Carlton, Hilary and more are today...

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air never gets old right? While many fans of the hit US comedy (including us!) are loving watching the whole show from the beginning, thanks to all six seasons being available on Netflix, we can't help but wonder what happened to the stars of show. If you've been wanting to know, too – then you're in luck! Click through the gallery to find out where the actors behind the characters are today...

 

Will Smith

Will Smith played a fictionalised version of himself on the show and is perhaps the most familiar of the group, so many will know that the actor went on to have a hugely successful career after Fresh Prince. The 51-year-old has starred in highly acclaimed films such as Muhammad Ali biopic Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness, two roles for which he received the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Will has also won four Grammy's from his success as a rapper. Nowadays, however, he can be found at home in LA with his wife Jada and their two children, Willow and Jaden. Will also has as on Trey, from his first marriage.

alfonso-ribeiro
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Alfonso Ribeiro – Carlton Banks

Alfonso Ribeiro took on the role of Will's nerdy yet lovable younger cousin, Carlton. After Fresh Prince, Alfonso went on the appear in many TV shows and even tried his hand at presenting. More recently, he appeared on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and took part in Dancing With the Stars in 2014 for which he was crowned winner. The 48-year-old has also appeared as a guest judge a couple of times recently on our very own Strictly Come Dancing. The actor is also a proud husband and father-of-four.

karyn-parsons
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Karyn Parsons – Hilary Banks

Karyn Parsons is best known for her role as eldest Banks sibling, Hilary. Since her time on the show, Karyn has appeared in others shows like The Job and Melrose Place. She's also written her own novel, How High the Moon. The 53-year-old is married to director Alexandre Rockwell and together they have two children.

tatyana
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Tatyana M. Ali – Ashley Banks

Actress and singer Tatyana M. Ali played Ashley in Fresh Prince. The 41-year-old has enjoyed success in acting and music since leaving the show, and released a song Boy You Knock Me Out with her co-star Will Smith which reached the top of the charts in the UK. She's also appeared in TV shows more recently such as The Bobby Brown Story, Fancy Nancy and Love That Girl!

ross-bagley
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Ross Bagley – Nicky Banks

How cute was Nicky Banks back in the day? The actor playing the youngest member of the Banks family was Ross Bagley. The former child star, now 31, has most recently appeared in children's film Gnome Alone.

james-avery
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

James Avery – Philip Banks

James Avery played the often strict but loveable Uncle Phil. Sadly, James died in 2013 aged 68 from complications after heart surgery. Before his passing, however, he appeared in other TV shows such as The Young and The Restless, Star Trek and The Closer.

janet-hubert
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Janet Hubert-Whitten – Vivian Banks

Fans of Fresh Prince will know that two actors took on the role of Aunt Vivian. The first was Janet Hubert-Whitten, who starred in the first three seasons. Janet left the show reportedly due to conflicts with the production team. She went on to land roles in other shows such as The Job, The Bernie Mac Show and, more recently, General Hospital.

daphne
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Daphne Maxwell Reid – Vivian Banks

The second actor to play Aunt Viv was Daphne Maxwell Reid. Before she appeared on the comedy, Daphne had a successful modelling career at the prestigious Eileen Ford modelling agency. In 1969, Daphne made history as the first black woman on the cover of US Glamour. After Fresh Prince, she had roles in shows such as Crossing Jordan and, more recently, Let's Stay Together.

joseph
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Joseph Marcell – Geoffrey

British actor Joseph Marcell started his career working in the theatre and appeared in many productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company. After the success of Fresh Prince, Joseph began starring in US soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, before briefly appearing in EastEnders as Aubrey Valentine. Nowadays, the 71-year-old is still acting and most recently starred alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind.

jazzy-jeff
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

DJ Jazzy Jeff – Jazz

Like Will, Jeffrey Townes (aka Jazzy Jeff) played a fictionalised version of himself in the show as Will's right-hand man, Jazz. Before Fresh Prince, he and Will had their own hip-hop duo called Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – which became the inspiration behind the show. Nowadays, the 55-year-old is still a producer and DJ.

