BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty left 'limping' after 'very bad' foot injury – details

Naga Munchetty has revealed she's been limping for six weeks after suffering a painful foot injury. The BBC Breakfast presenter opened up about her health while appearing on the latest episode of comedian Paul Merton's BBC podcast, Room 101 with Paul Merton, which sees celebrity guests reveal their pet hates.

While sharing her annoyance at slow walkers, Naga revealed that she's having to travel at a slower pace than usual after injuring her foot "very badly".

"I am a very quick walker," said the 49-year-old. "I'm fit, healthy, I have a long stride and I like to get where I'm going. At this moment I'm injured, my foot is injured and I've had to walk very, very slowly."

While Naga didn't reveal how she sustained her foot injury, she did share an update on her recovery: "It was very badly injured. For about six weeks I've been limping, it's been getting better."

She went on to explain that she tries to be "considerate" to other people by walking on the side of the pavement and finds it irritating when others don't do the same.

"Yet you walk around and there are people that walk so slowly, they're shuffling. I don't even know why they're moving," said Naga. "This is why I've caveated this with my injury because if you are injured or you're elderly or find it difficult to walk, that is absolutely fine. Don't walk in the middle of the pavement, don't inconvenience everyone else who's trying to get on with their business.

"Can you feel how irate I'm getting about this?" she asked Paul, concluding: "Just be considerate. It is not against the law or any moral code to walk slowly, but it should be against the law to inconvenience other people because you are a slow walker."

This isn't the first time Naga has sustained an injury over the past year. An avid runner, the Claimed and Shamed host often shares updates on her progress and in July 2023, revealed she had pulled a muscle during her first long run in two years.

Sharing a sweaty selfie, Naga explained: "Today I planned to do my first long run in 2 years... I slept well, lay in bed relaxing, answered messages and was generally relaxed. I wasn't squeezing some exercise in between work and general life admin for once.

"Only went and pulled a calf muscle halfway through my run - walked home the rest of the way - luckily I wasn't too far away, and I think it's not too bad."

Back in 2021, Naga revealed she was left "hobbling" after suffering from Achilles tendonitis, an injury caused by overuse of the Achilles tendon, resulting in an extremely painful and inflamed muscle.

While appearing on BBC's Morning Live, Naga opened up about her injury while discussing her love of running. "I love running! I've got Achilles tendinitis, I've dislocated my knee. There's a couple of injuries," she told host Gethin Jones.

She went on to reveal her motivation for taking up running. "I'm 46 now, and when I was 40 I got told I need to start thinking about osteoporosis and actually you need impact exercise. So that's actually why I started running," she explained.