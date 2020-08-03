﻿
10 Photos | Film

10 celebrities you didn't know had cameo appearances in Heartbeat

Many big Hollywood names appeared over the years

Photo: © Getty Images
If you're wanting to take a trip down memory and relive the magic and drama of ITV's Heartbeat – then you're in luck as the channel have started airing old episodes! The police drama aired, set in 1960's Yorkshire, aired from the early nineties until 2010 for its 18 series, proving the show's popularity.

As well as the main cast, there were many huge names that popped up in the show throughout its years for cameo appearances that you may have forgotten about. Click through the gallery to take a look...

 

Daniel Craig

Yes, that's right. James Bond himself (sort of) once appeared in Heartbeat. In one of his early TV roles, Daniel appeared in the drama in 1993 in a one-off episode as Peter Begg. Although he was relatively unknown back then, the actor has certainly made a name for himself since thanks to his role as 007 and other successful films such as Layer Cake and Knives Out.

Photo: © Rex
Celia Imrie

Celia Imrie is best known for her film work in popular films such as Bridget Jones, Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. But the Olivier Award-winning actress also completed TV work in Dinnerladies, Victoria Wood As Seen on TV and Absolutely Fabulous. The actress appeared in Heartbeat in 2002 for the episode 'The Shoot', playing the role of Sylvia Langley.

Photo: © Custom
Gary Barlow

Take That front man and hugely successful singer-songwriter Gary Barlow made his acting debut in the ITV drama in 2000.

The singer played a hitch-hiker called Mickey in what marked the 150th episode of the show. Since then, Gary has veered away from acting and stuck to music.

Photo: © Getty Images
Twiggy

Dame Lesley Lawson AKA Twiggy is a world-famous supermodel who became a cultural icon of the sixties. As well working in the fashion industry, however, she also worked as an actress and a singer and appeared on Heartbeat in 1994. Twiggy appeared in the Christmas episode 'A Winter's Tale' as Lady Janet Whitly, who grew fond of PC Nick Rowan.

Photo: © Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch

Academy Award-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch in fact had two cameos in Heartbeat. The actor appeared as Charles in two episodes, the first in 2000 and the second in 2004. Fun fact: both Benedict's parents are actors and also appeared in the police drama at different times throughout its run.

Photo: © Rex
Charlotte Church

Classical-turned-pop star Charlotte Church appeared on the hit ITV show way back in 1999, aged just 13, not long before she found international fame for her angelic and unique voice. The singer played Katie Kendall in the episode, named Stag at Bay, a young girl who ends up singing at a Christmas concert. Charlotte went on to enjoy huge success in the early 2000s, and by 2007 had sold over 10 million records worldwide.

Photo: © Rex
Emily Atack

In 2008, just before she found fame on The Inbetweeners, Emily Atack appeared as Cathy Dee in Heartbeat for the episode 'You Never Can Tell'. Since then, Emily has enjoyed roles in The Inbetweeners, Dad's Army and has become a successful presenter.

Photo: © Rex
Frances de le Tour

Stage and screen legend Frances de le Tour is perhaps best known for her roles in Broadway and West End shows such as History Boys (for which she was awarded the Tony Award for Best Actress) and films including Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland.

But the Olivier Award-winning actress, 76, is also known for her TV work. One of her earlier roles was in Rising Damp, playing Ruth Jones, during the 70s, and she then appeared in Heartbeat in 1998 as Tessa in the episode 'Bad Penny.'

Photo: © Rex
Julian Fellowes

Writer and creator of Downton Abbey Julian Fellowes might be best known for his penmanship when it comes to great TV dramas, but he in fact began his career in acting. The 70-year-old appeared in the ITV show in 2001 for the episode 'The Long Weekend' in which he played Prince Nikolas, who visits Lord Ashfordly for a weekend trip to the village. Julian's other acting credits include Tales of the Unexpected, Monarch of the Glen and Our Friends in the North.

Stephen Graham

Highly acclaimed actor Stephen Graham has enjoyed successful in the film and TV industry thanks to his roles in titles such as: This Is England, Line of Duty, The Irishman and many more. In 1993, early into his TV career, Stephen Graham appeared as Barry Ward in Heartbeat for the episode 'Riders of the Storm'.

