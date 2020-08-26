Downton Abbey reruns have been keeping us going during recent times. With so many shows put on hold over the coronavirus pandemic, we're so glad we're able to catch our favourite period drama on TV and relive the magic.
Away from the drama and scandal in the show, the cast members live relatively normal lives and many can be found at home with their partners and children. Click through the gallery to find out who out of the cast have children of their own. You might even recognise a couple of them…
Maggie Smith
Dame Maggie Smith has two sons from her first marriage to actor Sir Robert Stephens. Their first son Chris (left) was born in 1967 and their second, Toby, was born two years later. Both Maggie's sons have followed in their parents' footsteps and have carved a career in acting, so you may recognise them! Chris' credits include: Master and Commander (alongside Russell Crowe), Roger Roger and Valkyrie. Toby's credits include: BBC's Jane Eyre, James Bond Die Another Day (in which the played the Bond Villain), and Netflix's Lost in Space alongside Steve Carrell.
MORE: Joanne Froggatt shares photo from Downton Abbey days