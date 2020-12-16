﻿
13 Photos | Film

Meet the 12 new RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants ahead of show’s January return

We can't wait to watch!

Meet the 12 new RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants ahead of show’s January return
You're reading

Meet the 12 new RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants ahead of show’s January return

1/13
Next

Andrea McLean breaks silence following emotional Loose Women departure
Eve Crosbie
RuPaul and Michelle Visage
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

The first UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race proved a massive hit and we're so excited that the BBC3 competition series will be back on our screens once again next month. 

MORE: BBC Three's Accused: A Mother On Trial needs to be your next true-crime watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will return to our screens on 14 January 2021, with 12 new contestants competing. Judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage will once again take up their places at the judging panel accompanied by Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who will join on a rotational basis. Just like series one, each episode will also include a special celebrity guest judge.

Back in November, RuPaul took to Instagram to confirm that the British spinoff of the Emmy-winning show would be returning for a second series, writing: "Looking forward to better days! I'm happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul's Drag Race UK."

MORE: The Celebrity Circle fans left confused for this reason after line-up revealed

MORE: The unbelievable story of how Martine McCutcheon landed Love Actually role

"Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens.

"We feel honoured that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most." 

So who are the 12 new queens hoping to be crowned the UK's next drag superstar? Check up the line up below…

Asttina-Mandella
2/13

Asttina Mandella ,27, from London

A'Whora, 23, from London via Nottinghamshire
Photo: © BBC
3/13

A'Whora, 23, from London via Nottinghamshire

Bimini Bon Boulash, 26, from London via Norfolk
Photo: © BBC
4/13

Bimini Bon Boulash, 26, from London via Norfolk

Cherry Valentine, 26, from Darlington
Photo: © BBC
5/13

Cherry Valentine, 26, from Darlington

Ellie Diamond, 21, from Dundee
Photo: © BBC
6/13

Ellie Diamond, 21, from Dundee

Ginny Lemon, 31, from Worcestershire
Photo: © BBC
7/13

Ginny Lemon, 31, from Worcestershire

Joe Black, 30, from Brighton
Photo: © BBC
8/13

Joe Black, 30, from Brighton

Lawrence Chaney, 23, from Glasgow
Photo: © BBC
9/13

Lawrence Chaney, 23, from Glasgow

Sister Sister, 32, from Liverpool
Photo: © BBC
10/13

Sister Sister, 32, from Liverpool

Tayce, 26, from London via Newport, Wales
Photo: © BBC
11/13

Tayce, 26, from London via Newport, Wales

Tia Kofi, 30, from London via Essex and Nottingham
Photo: © BBC
12/13

Tia Kofi, 30, from London via Essex and Nottingham

Veronica Green,34, from London via Rochdale
Photo: © BBC
13/13

Veronica Green,34, from London via Rochdale

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.