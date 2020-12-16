The first UK series of RuPaul's Drag Race proved a massive hit and we're so excited that the BBC3 competition series will be back on our screens once again next month.
RuPaul's Drag Race UK will return to our screens on 14 January 2021, with 12 new contestants competing. Judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage will once again take up their places at the judging panel accompanied by Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who will join on a rotational basis. Just like series one, each episode will also include a special celebrity guest judge.
Back in November, RuPaul took to Instagram to confirm that the British spinoff of the Emmy-winning show would be returning for a second series, writing: "Looking forward to better days! I'm happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul's Drag Race UK."
"Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens.
"We feel honoured that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most."
So who are the 12 new queens hoping to be crowned the UK's next drag superstar? Check up the line up below…