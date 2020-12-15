The Celebrity Circle fans left confused for this reason after line-up revealed Saffron Barker, Denise van Outen and Nadia Sawalha are taking part

Channel 4 have announced the famous faces who will be taking part in the celebrity version of hit show, The Circle. But it seems that once the famous faces were revealed, plenty of fans were a little confused about how the new series would work.

MORE: Keeley Hawes talks feeling 'responsibility' in roles ahead of new drama Finding Alice

After the broadcaster shared the news on Twitter along with an image of the celebrity line-up, many replied to the post underneath expressing their confusion.

One person wrote: "Awesome!!! But how will this work? If they are all named here... how will they stay secret? I'm confused... or have I over-thought this?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: New movies to stream this December

Another user shared this line of questioning, tweeting underneath the post: "How's this gonna work? Has it already been filmed? Because nobody can cat fish now if they know who's in the show."

Meanwhile, a third fan of the show said: "I don't see how a celebrity version could work. Considering everyone will know other people are celebrities. Literally, the whole point of it is anyone could be anyone. I'll still watch it, but the mystery is gone already."

MORE: The heartbreaking way the Vicar of Dibley paid tribute to Emma Chambers

MORE: 26 shows to get excited about in 2021

The celebrity version of the hit programme, which is in aid of Stand Up to Cancer, is due to air in early 2021 and sees the likes of Denise van Outen, former Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker and radio DJ Melvin Odoom take part. Also joining is Lady Leshurr, Duncan James and Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

The celebrity version of the show will air in 2021

The programme will be shown shortly before the third series of The Circle, in which members of the public will be taking part. Both versions of the show were filmed at the beginning of the year, before COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

The Circle first aired on Channel 4 back in 2018 and proved popular with viewers. The reality show bills itself as a game in social media format in which contestants live in the same apartment but are never allowed to meet. They communicate solely through a specially designed app and can portray themselves how they wish.

Celebrity Circle for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 in 2021, followed by the third series of The Circle UK.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.