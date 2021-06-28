Where are former Midsomer Murders cast members now? Find out here...

Toby Jones - Dan Peterson
Toby Jones did indeed star in Midsomer Murders in four episodes from 1999 to 2000. The Detectorists actor played Dan Peterson, a pathologist at the Causton CID who, let's face it, had his hands full thanks to the town of Midsomer.
Since the show, Toby has gone to find worldwide fame, starring in Sherlock, Captain America and The Hunger Games.
MORE: Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon opens up about his future on show
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.