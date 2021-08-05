﻿
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 full line-up: LIVE UPDATES

Photo: © Rex
It's that time of year again! The Strictly Come Dancing countdown is on - and we are SO excited for its return in just a matter of weeks.

We cannot wait to see the professional dancers, the judges, and Tess and Claudia all reunite to welcome a fresh batch of famous faces hoping to lift the iconic Glitterball trophy.

But who are the celebrities taking part? We'll be keeping you up to date with every big name that is announced. Check out the line-up so far below…

 

John Whaite

John Whaite is joining Strictly Come Dancing and we can't wait to see him in action! The former Great British Bake Off star, who won the baking show back in 2012, was announced on BBC Radio 2 breakfast show and also revealed he would be being in the first-ever all-male partnership for the show.

Speaking about the historical news, John said: "It's an honour. When they asked me if I'd be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together… it's about intimacy and respect.

"In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it'll help with that… I don't think it's sunk in!"

Photo: © Getty Images
AJ Odudu

TV presenter and broadcaster AJ Odudu is heading to the ballroom. The Big Brother's Bit on the Side host admitted she was so excited when she confirmed she would be taking part on The One Show, and even revealed her codename was Marge Simpson!

"The secret's out at last... surprise, mum! She's fuming that I've dragged her all the way from Blackburn to London," the down-to-earth star said.

"This is favourite child vibes here," she joked, before saying that she was looking forward to donning some sequins. Asked what dance she was looking forward to, she responded: "All of them!"

Photo: © Getty Images
Robert Webb

We love that Peep Show and Back star Robert Webb is doing Strictly this year. The actor and author said he signed up because he thought "it would be rude not to". He added: "Very, very exciting but with a slight undertone of quivering terror." Time to don those sequins, Rob!

Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Fletcher

McFly star and author Tom Fletcher was the first contestant to be announced for this year's celebrity line-up.

The musician, who is married to I'm a Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna, will no doubt be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his bandmate Harry Judd, who won the show alongside Aliona Vilani in 2011.

"I'm so pleased the news is out, it's been so hard keeping it secret," Tom said. He then described himself as: "Equally parts excited and terrified." 

