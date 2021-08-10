Strictly Come Dancing confirms TWO more contestants - and we didn’t see it coming! These celebs will be putting on their dancing shoes in 2021!

Strictly Come Dancing is on a roll with their celebrity announcements! After a week of exciting revelations, the BBC show is continuing to thrill fans by announcing the eighth contestant set to be taking part on the hit show!

On Tuesday's BBC Breakfast, it was revealed that host Dan Walker and Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn will be putting on their dancing shoes to entertain us in the winter months - and we can't wait to see them show off their moves!

Speaking about the exciting news, the actress said: "It's been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I'm getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family!

"I'm really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.

"Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone. I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110% on the dance floor! As long as I don't fall over I'll be happy."

Katie McGlynn will be swapping the cobbles for the ballroom dancefloor

Katie is an actress best known for her role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, for which she was BAFTA nominated and won a National Television Award for Best Serial Drama Performance in 2020.

Meanwhile, Dan has been at the helm of the UK’s most popular morning TV show BBC Breakfast since 2016. He presented BBC Olympic Breakfast throughout this year's games, regularly presents Match of the Day and The NFL Show, hosted Football Focus for 12 years before hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

His co-host Louise Minchin was left completely surprised with his annoucement. He said via video link: "I only told my kids last weekend so they're not very happy with me either, hardly anyone has been in the circle, I'm very sorry I was told it would make great telly if I didn't tell you Louise!"

"Louise you're leaving the programme so I need to find some new excitement in my life. My 20 years of contemporary dance training are helpful! I'm one of those people I've danced at three weddings and two school discos, I'm enjoying the experience when it starts of actually learning to dance. I'll be honest I'm not making room on any shelves in my house for the glitterball."

Dan Walker will also be showing off his moves

He later said in a statement: "I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding! My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it's time to embrace the sequins."

The two stars will be joining the likes of Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, Peep Show actor Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu.

This year's upcoming series is particularly exciting as Bake Off star John will be part of the first-ever all-male dance pair. Speaking about the historical moment on The Zoe Ball Show last week, John told guest host Matt Lucas: "It's an honour. When they asked me if I'd be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together.”

”It's about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it'll help with that… I don't think it's sunk in!"

