Kevin Clifton inundated with fan support as he prepares for 'dream' role The dancer will be playing Cosmo Brown in Singin in the Rain

Since leaving Strictly Come Dancing, Kevin Clifton has been in high demand and has numerous credits to his name.

Back in May, the professional dancer was thrilled to get his "dream" role in Singin in the Rain, and as opening night loomed on Friday, he once again shared his excitement, as well as a sweet story involving his girlfriend, Stacey Dooley.

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares rare glimpse into date night with Stacey Dooley

Kevin shared a clip of him and Stacey watching the original film version at Christmas. The dancer was engrossed in the film, before realising that he was being recorded.

In the caption, he sweetly wrote: "On Christmas Day me and @sjdooley watched Singin In The Rain. Me for the millionth time, Stace for the 1st time.

"She recorded me here cos she could see how much I love it! Afterwards she said, 'I think Cosmo Brown is the perfect role for you'.

"I said, 'It would be a dream but I don't tap dance'."

But that wasn't the end of the story, as he added: "A few months later my agent called me and randomly asked what I thought about auditioning for Cosmo in Singin In The Rain at @sadlers_wells!!

Kevin and Stacey were engrossed with the film at Christmas

"So I started learning to tap. From youtube at home and then from the amazing @ryan_gover. Tonight is opening night. Dream come true. @intherainsocial."

The star's emotional post was met with waves of support, including from many of his former Strictly co-stars. Dianne Buswell wrote: "Well done kevi, amazing can not wait to see you in it," and Kevin quickly responded: "Thank buzzy."

Ore Oduba, who won the show's 14th series, commented: "Haha dreams do come true mate. Glad @sjdooley didn't DELETE DELETE, perfect stage for you brother… have the best run and opening night. Can't wait to watch."

And Susan Calman, who danced with Kevin on the show, added: "Good luck handsome – you'll be amazing!!"

The star was excited for the show's opening night

The show runs from 30 July to 5 September at Sadler's Wells, before going on a national tour.

Kevin isn't the only Strictly alumni to have a role in the production, as he will be joined by Faye Tozer, who was a finalist on the show's 16th series, playing Lina Lamont.

