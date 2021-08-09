Strictly Come Dancing confirm their sixth contestant – and it will surprise you! Yet more stars taking to the dancefloor!

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the sixth contestant taking part in the hit BBC ballroom competition, and we can't wait to see them in action! Appearing on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Dragon's Den star Sara Davies expressed her excitement at putting on her dance shoes.

"Keeping it from my family has been the hardest thing," admitted the 37-year-old. "It just looks like the most amazing experience. When Deborah [Meadon] was on it, I hoped one day that could be me."

Sara then joked: "I'm really really good [at dancing] when I've had a few on Saturday night. I have never done any dancing, not a sausage!" Asked about being on the other side of the fence, Sara said: "I always try to be the nice Dragon, I always try to have a smile on my face when they deliberate – but on Strictly I will try my hardest not to cry when being judge."

Sara, 37, was the youngest ever dragon on the panel of entrepreneurs on popular BBC show Dragons' Den, when she joined in 2019. A businesswoman, her company Crafter’s Companion, which she started as a student, now employs almost 250 people worldwide and has earned her the affectionate nickname of the Crafting Queen.

In a statement, she later remarked: "My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance. Truth be told – I haven't got a clue!

Dragon's Den star Sara Davies will be putting on her dancing shoes

"I've not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dancefloor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!"

Mother-of-two Sara is joining the other confirmed stars, who so far include CBBC host Rhys Stephenson, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, McFly musician Tom Fletcher, Peep Show actor Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu.

The BBC will continue to reveal the line-up for the 2021 series in the coming days and weeks - with further names expected imminently.

John Whaite will make history on Strictly

This year's upcoming series is particularly exciting as Bake Off star John will be part of the first-ever all-male dance pair. Speaking about the historical moment on The Zoe Ball Show last week, John told guest host Matt Lucas: "It's an honour. When they asked me if I'd be interested I just bit their hand off… to see two men and two women dancing together…

"It's about intimacy and respect. In our society men are conditioned not to open up and be emotional and I think it'll help with that… I don't think it's sunk in!"

