Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
8 celebrities you didn't know had cameo appearances in Midsomer Murders
-
See the cast of Death in Paradise at the start of their careers
-
Death in Paradise cameos: the biggest stars you forgot appeared in the BBC drama
-
12 stars you forgot appeared in Downton Abbey - including 3 Game of Thrones actors and a Marvel celeb!
Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.
-
Barney Walsh posts Breaking Dad behind-the-scenes video - and fans are in hysterics
Barney Walsh has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the hit ITV travel show Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad - and fans are in...