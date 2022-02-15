﻿
Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back on our screens in a whole new way with the new Sky show Bel Air, a dramatic retelling of the original hit sitcom. While we're seriously excited to tune in, we can't help but wonder what happened to the original stars of show.

If you've been wanting to know, too – then you're in luck! Click through the gallery to find out where the actors behind the characters are today...

Will Smith

Will Smith played a fictionalised version of himself on the show and is perhaps the most familiar of the group, so many will know that the actor went on to have a hugely successful career after Fresh Prince. The 53-year-old has starred in highly acclaimed films such as Muhammad Ali biopic Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness, two roles for which he received the Academy Award nomination for Best Actor - and just received a third Oscar nomination for his role in King Richard.

Will has also won four Grammy's from his success as a rapper. Nowadays, however, he can be found at home in LA with his wife Jada and their two children, Willow and Jaden. Will also has as on Trey, from his first marriage.

Alfonso Ribeiro – Carlton Banks

Alfonso Ribeiro took on the role of Will's nerdy yet lovable younger cousin, Carlton. After Fresh Prince, Alfonso went on the appear in many TV shows and even tried his hand at presenting.

More recently, he appeared on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and took part in Dancing With the Stars in 2014 for which he was crowned winner. The 50-year-old has also appeared as a guest judge a couple of times recently on our very own Strictly Come Dancing. The actor is also a proud husband and father-of-four.

Karyn Parsons – Hilary Banks

Karyn Parsons is best known for her role as eldest Banks sibling, Hilary. Since her time on the show, Karyn has appeared in others shows like The Job and Melrose Place. She's also written her own novel, How High the Moon. The 55-year-old is married to director Alexandre Rockwell and together they have two children.

Tatyana M. Ali – Ashley Banks

Actress and singer Tatyana M. Ali played Ashley in Fresh Prince. The 43-year-old has enjoyed success in acting and music since leaving the show, and released a song Boy You Knock Me Out with her co-star Will Smith which reached the top of the charts in the UK. She's also appeared in TV shows more recently such as The Bobby Brown Story, Fancy Nancy and Love That Girl!

Ross Bagley – Nicky Banks

How cute was Nicky Banks back in the day? The actor playing the youngest member of the Banks family was Ross Bagley. The former child star, now 33, has most recently appeared in children's film Gnome Alone.

James Avery – Philip Banks

James Avery played the often strict but loveable Uncle Phil. Very sadly, James died in 2013 aged 68 from complications after heart surgery. Before his passing, however, he appeared in other TV shows such as The Young and The Restless, Star Trek and The Closer.

Janet Hubert-Whitten – Vivian Banks

Fans of Fresh Prince will know that two actors took on the role of Aunt Vivian. The first was Janet Hubert-Whitten, who starred in the first three seasons. Janet left the show reportedly due to conflicts with the production team. She went on to land roles in other shows such as The Job, The Bernie Mac Show and, more recently, General Hospital.

Daphne Maxwell Reid – Vivian Banks

The second actor to play Aunt Viv was Daphne Maxwell Reid. Before she appeared on the comedy, Daphne had a successful modelling career at the prestigious Eileen Ford modelling agency. In 1969, Daphne made history as the first black woman on the cover of US Glamour. After Fresh Prince, she had roles in shows such as Crossing Jordan and, more recently, Let's Stay Together.

Joseph Marcell – Geoffrey

British actor Joseph Marcell started his career working in the theatre and appeared in many productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company. After the success of Fresh Prince, Joseph began starring in US soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, before briefly appearing in EastEnders as Aubrey Valentine. Nowadays, the 73-year-old is still acting and most recently starred alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind.

DJ Jazzy Jeff – Jazz

Like Will, Jeffrey Townes (aka Jazzy Jeff) played a fictionalised version of himself in the show as Will's right-hand man, Jazz. Before Fresh Prince, he and Will had their own hip-hop duo called Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – which became the inspiration behind the show. Nowadays, the 57-year-old is still a producer and DJ.

