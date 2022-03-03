We're so delighted that Dancing on Ice is back on our screens!
We're just weeks away from the final, where one lucky skater will be crowned and join an exclusive gallery! But what have the previous champions been up to since then? Find out here...
Gaynor Faye
Gaynor was the first celeb to win Dancing on Ice, and since her win in 2006, the star has gone onto share in a stage adaptation of Calendar Girls, has been a guest panellist on Loose Women, and of course has starred as Megan Macey in Emmerdale from 2012 to 2019.