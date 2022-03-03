﻿
What are the past winners of Dancing on Ice up to now? Find out here!

Photo: © Getty Images
We're so delighted that Dancing on Ice is back on our screens!

We're just weeks away from the final, where one lucky skater will be crowned and join an exclusive gallery! But what have the previous champions been up to since then? Find out here... 

Gaynor Faye

Gaynor was the first celeb to win Dancing on Ice, and since her win in 2006, the star has gone onto share in a stage adaptation of Calendar Girls, has been a guest panellist on Loose Women, and of course has starred as Megan Macey in Emmerdale from 2012 to 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kyran Bracken

After winning the show with his skating partner Melanie Lambert back in 2007, Kyran went on to win the special edition of the show, Champion of Champions, after achieving a record high score of 29.5 out of 30.

The rugby world cup winner is a father of three, and the director of a timberframe specialist company, and in 2020 he launched his own podcast Ruck It! alongside rugby star Nick Easter.

Photo: © Getty Images
Suzanne Shaw

After the former Hear'Say band member won the third series of the ice skating show, she went on to star in Emmerdale as Eve Jenson until leaving the show in 2011. The star has also had starring roles in West End show Chicago alongside other theatre appearances.

Suzanne is a mother-of-two. Her eldest son is 17-year-old Corey, who she shares with ex Darren Day. She welcomed her youngest son, Rafferty, in 2015 with her husband, Sam Greenfield.

Photo: © Getty Images
Ray Quinn

Ray won Dancing on Ice back in 2009. The X Factor finalist went onto win a talent reality show, Get Your Act Together in 2015. He went on star as the bad boy Glen in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer as well as taking on the role of Jonny Baxter in Hollyoaks.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he became a delivery driver for Hermes and has since joined his family's business as a carpet layer.

Photo: © Getty Images
Hayley Tamaddon

Hayley is best known for portraying Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street, and made it to the final of the all-star version of the competition.

She welcomed son Jasper in 2019 and shares him with fiancé Adrian.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sam Attwater

The EastEnders actor came first with his partner Brianne Delcourt back in 2011. The star welcomed his first daughter with his wife, Vicky Ogden, in 2016. The couple named their baby daughter Rosie Ida May Attwater.

He still has a love of ice skating, and took his daughter skating for the first time. He tweeted: "Took the little one skating yesterday and she loved every second. Managed to skate on her own for the first time."

Photo: © Getty Images
Matthew Wolfenden

Matthew and his partner Nina Ulanova became the champions of the seventh series of Dancing on Ice.

The gymnast turned actor plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, and is in a relationship with his co-star, Charley Webb. The pair share three sons, Buster, Bowie and Ace.

Photo: © Getty Images
Beth Tweddle

After winning Dancing on Ice, the British gymnast went on to star on The Jump, where she suffered a back injury and quit the competition. The celebrity had to undergo neck surgery to fuse her vertebrae together in order to recover.

Beth became engaged to her partner Andy Allen in 2015, and told HELLO!: "I was totally shocked! I knew he was the one for me, but I had absolutely no inkling of what he was planning to do, or that he'd been brought a diamond ring with him to Rio. It was a moment I will never forget. I am so excited about the future."

Photo: © Getty Images
Jake Quickenden 

Jake has been seriously busy since winning Dancing on Ice in 2018! He has done two tours, released new music, and starred in the musical Hair.

Jake became a father in 2021, welcoming his son, Leo, with girlfriend Sophie Church.

Photo: © Getty Images
James Jordan

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan won the show back in 2019 with partner Alexandra Schauman.

The star has since gone on to appear on Celebrity Coach Trip with wife Ola Jordan as well as writing a weekly column for HELLO!

Photo: © Rex
Joe Swash

Since winning with Alex Murphy back in 2020, Joe has had one busy personal life! He became engaged to Stacey Solomon after proposing on Christmas Eve and the pair welcomed a daughter, Rose, in 2021.

Photo: © Rex
Sonny Jay

Sonny Jay has been making the rounds after claiming the crown of the 2021 series, appearing on celebrity versions of shows like Mastermind and The Chase.

The Capital Breakfast presenter is close with contestant Connor Ball, with the Vamps singer revealing some advice the former champ gave him. "He's been telling me how to basically bend your knees and look up, which I still don't do," he told HELLO! and other media outlets.

