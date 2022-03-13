Dancing on Ice star Christopher Dean's family life in photos

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more
-
Barney Walsh posts Breaking Dad behind-the-scenes video - and fans are in hysterics
Barney Walsh has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the hit ITV travel show Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad - and fans are in...
-
Dancing on Ice judges 2022: who are their families?
-
I’m A Celebrity 2021 full line-up revealed
-
12 stars you forgot appeared in Downton Abbey - including 3 Game of Thrones actors and a Marvel celeb!
Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.