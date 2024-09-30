Dancing on Ice 2025: Meet the full line-up of contestants

Dancing on Ice is set to return in 2025, with 12 new contestants competing for the coveted trophy. From Olympic athletes to reality stars and actors, this year's line-up is being drip-fed with celebrities confirming the news over the next few days.

Here, we reveal which famous faces are taking to the ice…

© Photo: Getty Images Ferne McCann TOWIE star Ferne McCann has been confirmed as the first contestant! Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the 34-year-old said: I'm so excited, it's going to be a huge challenge but I'm excited for the glitz and glamour of the show." Dancing on Ice is not the first reality show that Ferne has participated in. She signed on for I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2015, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022.

© Getty Mollie Pearce Fans will remember Mollie Pearce from series two of The Traitors. The 22-year-old model made headlines after she was crowned runner-up. Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, Mollie said: "It will be fun, I want to challenge myself, I'm ready for the challenge." Explaining that she "hasn't started" practising yet, the reality star explained that she'd spent time skating with her mother when she was younger.

© Photo: Getty Images Sam Aston Sam Aston is best known for playing Chesney Brown in Coronation Street. He has also competed on All Star Family Fortunes. Appearing on Lorraine, he said: "I'm nervous but excited to get going. It's going to be nice for the public to see me for me, rather than Chesney."