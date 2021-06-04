Evidence of Evil: 3 things to know about CBS Reality’s original true crime documentary In partnership with CBS Reality

Some TV shows are for pure entertainment, some make you laugh, others make you cry – and then there’s Evidence of Evil, the CBS Reality original true crime series that will have you playing armchair detective, following the twists and turns of a forensic investigation.

Evidence of Evil explores some of the most startling criminal cases of the past 20 years, delving into the who, the what, the why, and how technology has changed the course of these investigations to bring killers and criminals to justice.

Along with new episodes of Evidence of Evil season 3, on weeknights at 10pm from June 7, CBS Reality is home to a host of other incredible true crime series, showing every night from 9pm. Some of their most talked about shows include Fatal Vows, Homicide's Elie and New Scotland Yard Files.

Read on to find out more about Evidence of Evil, the compelling series that will keep you on the edge of your seat...

1. All of the episodes feature real-life cases

Covering some of the most engrossing and awful crimes of the past two decades, every single story and case in the series is true. Featuring real people, real crimes, and real cases, you’ll be astonished at how each investigation unfolds.

One episode explores the case of a woman found barely alive at home, and her assailant arrested at the scene. But viewers will be intrigued as police discover it wasn’t a simple case of spousal abuse, but a gruesome plot that involved two other potential victims.

2. The crime-catching will blow your mind

Thanks to incredible advances in technology, some of the most twisted and seemingly closed cases have been solved. Along with the determination and grit of police officers, investigators, scientists and other experts in their field, you’ll be blown away at how cases are cracked – and you'll totally turn into a top-class armchair detective.

3. You’ll have never heard of the some the cases…but won’t forget them

This original true crime series covers intriguing cases that you might never have heard of before – but won’t forget in a hurry…

Catch True Crime from 9pm every night on CBS Reality. CBS Reality is available on Freeview (66), Sky (146), Virgin (148) and Freesat (135).