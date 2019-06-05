Call The Midwife's Jenny Agutter opens up about body confidence and ageing gracefully The star is famous playing Sister Julienne in the BBC drama

Call The Midwife actress Jenny Agutter has opened up about the aging process in a candid interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. The 66-year-old, who is famed for playing Sister Julienne in the BBC drama, confessed that turning 60 was a "defining" moment for her. "Sixty was such a defining line for me; it seems to put you in an 'older' phase of your life," she shared. "Then it happened, and I thought 'Just forget it.' I've found a kind of freedom in my 60s; I feel liberated."

The actress has appeared in Call The Midwife for eight years

"I've started to forget about having to be a certain way, having to make up for the fact that there's a hell of a lot of stuff I don't know and I'm enjoying life instead," she added. "I'm getting on and doing the stuff I want to do." As she approaches her 70th birthday, Jenny revealed her fears about her face changing when she grows older. "I have lines, lots of them but do you know what, I don't mind," the star shared. "We should all enjoy every line we've got on our faces, because we've earned each one."

READ: Tamzin Outhwaite breaks silence after ex-husband Tom Ellis remarries

"The part that worries me is when your face starts to fall. I can see it starting to happen to mine, so I just try to work around it. The best bit about wearing a wimple for Call the Midwife is that you can just pull the strap round and tuck your face in it!" Despite her concerns, Jenny admitted she won't be going under the knife any time soon. "I'm too squeamish for cosmetic surgery," she remarked. "I've also seen the results of it and the forms that people have signed; you've no idea what's going to happen while you're under anaesthetic."

MORE: Jenny Agutter says that Helen George's trolls are just jealous

The actress is married to Johan Tham, a Swedish hotelier; the couple share one son, Jonathan Tham, who was born on Christmas day in 1990. She began he career as a child actress, taking on the role of Bobbie in The Railway Children and Asua in East of Sudan. Jenny also starred in films such as An American Werewolf In London and The Parole Officer. On the small screen, the actress landed roles in the hit espionage drama Spooks and Midsomer Murders.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.