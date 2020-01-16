Katya Jones has shared a stunning, makeup-free selfie of herself curled up in bed with a book. Taking to Instagram, the Strictly star shared the snap of herself posing next to her book with the caption: "Update: I made it to bed!" The 30-year-old isn’t wearing a drop of makeup, and she still looks absolutely beautiful.

It was a quiet end to a hectic evening for Katya, who also shared many videos of herself larking around in her hotel room. At one point, Katya was so exhausted from dancer rehearsals that she had to crawl to her hotel bathroom. Next, the talented dancer couldn't even make it back to the sofa after visiting the bathroom, telling her followers: "Right well I moved, but I'm now on the floor next to the bathroom." Katya was so tired that she even considered eating dog treats!

It's been a busy week for Katya, who on Monday made one of her biggest announcements to date! The Strictly star revealed that she has teamed up with fellow pro dancers Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas. The trio will take to the road together on a tour of the UK, with dates set to be announced over the next few weeks.

Katya shared a glamorous photo of the ladies posing together in shimmering gold gowns, which she captioned: "ANNOUNCEMENT!! We’ll be touring the UK for the brand-new dance and song spectacular, VIVA LA DIVAS, spending time with my friends Janette and Nadiya, dancing, and having fabulous time!! What??? You will get to know us and celebrate the world's greatest Divas from Judy Garland to Beyonce. Full list of UK dates coming soon, follow the link in my bio to sign up to get the news first! AHHHHHHHHHHH." Janette was among the first to comment on the post, writing: "I CANNOT WAIT!!!!" while Nadiya added: "We are going on tour!! Yaaaaaaaaay!"

