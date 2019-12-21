Jacqueline Jossa has undergone the ultimate transformation ahead of Christmas Day – she's turned herself into the Grinch, literally! The I'm a Celebrity winner became the anti-festive character for a day at her performing arts academy in Bexleyheath on Saturday – and she looked amazing! Donning a red Santa suit, the 27-year-old's face was painted a bright shade of green, complete with exaggerated eyebrows and feline facial features.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram Stories, Jacqueline certainly got into the spirit of things and did an incredible impression of the mean character who tries to ruin Christmas for everyone. Messing around in a room, the actress perfectly imitated the character's sarcastic voice and infectious laugh, before playfully grabbing her fake belly.

Jacqueline appears to be in good spirits after a difficult few days, as her husband Dan Osborne broke his silence regarding the infidelity claims that have been circulating over the past few weeks. The former TOWIE star released a statement earlier this week, in which he admitted that he had made mistakes in the past, and publicly apologised to the former EastEnders actress. Dan also reassured fans that the couple are now stronger than ever and that he was grateful to everyone for their support. He wrote: "So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I've made some that have almost cost me my family."

Jacqueline got into full character

He continued: "I have seriously learned from these massively. So I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I've made. I am the luckiest man in the world to have what I have with Jacqueline and my three incredible children and I will spend the rest of my life being the best husband and dad that I can be. Jac, myself and our families are excited for the future, one filled with love and happiness together. We truly appreciate everyone that has supported us as a couple, we are ending this year stronger than ever."

Dan's statement was released just a few hours after Jacqueline gave her first televised interview since being crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity. Appearing on Lorraine, the star was asked by host Lorraine Kelly about the recent infidelity claims. "Of course, we spoke about it," she replied. "It's funny because we have been going through it for two years, this isn't new. All this stuff, I knew about it."

