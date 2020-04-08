Tom Ford gives tips for looking amazing on your work conference calls - but you'll need a white table cloth Want to be Zoom-ready? These tips will help you…

As Head of Lifestyle at HELLO! I've been sent lots of emails about products that will make you look good on your morning zoom calls but there's one email in particular that has caught my attention, and that's one that is packed with Tom Ford's tips. He's the man celebrity women (including JLo) have on speed dial, so I was keen to know what he had to say.

As I read Tom's expert advice, I felt like I needed to share them with you HELLO! readers, because they're pretty good. It's not all about the serum on your face, or the colour of your blouse, there are some nifty tips to looking good, and it's all about how you position your screen, the use of a lamp and a white table cloth or a piece of white paper.

The 58-year-old fashion designer and beauty mogul advised his followers that before clicking 'join call' there are a few tricks to looking your best. "Put the computer up on a stack of books so the camera is slightly higher than your head. Say, about the top of your head. And then point it down into your eyes," he said.

Ok, noted. I don't look like Kendall Jenner yet… but what's the next tip? "Take a tall lamp and set it next to the computer on the side of your face you feel is best. The lamp should be in line with and slightly behind the computer so the light falls nicely on your face."

Right, I've got the glow on my best side… now what? Tom says: "Then put a piece of white paper or a white tablecloth on the table you are sitting at but make sure it can’t be seen in the frame. It will give you a bit of fill and bounce."

Hey, presto! This is a great set of tips. Anything else Tom? "Lots of powder, et voilà!"

