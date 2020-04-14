Stacey Solomon has taken her craftsmanship skills to the next level. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Loose Women star revealed that she had made a beautiful bathroom shelf out of nothing but bits and bobs found around her home, including empty spice jars, some brown string and an old piece of wood. The mother-of-three documented each stage of the creation process, and we're going to break it down for you.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey opens up about more kids

"Ok so I need to make something for my bathroom bits because atm they're just on top of the toilet. So I'm making a shelf," Stacey wrote before filming the videos, adding that all you need is: "1 x scrap piece of wood, 1 x bit of string, 8 x hooks, 2 x empty spice jars, 1 x stick-on hook."

MORE: Stacey Solomon has the most creative way to get son Rex to eat fruit

The incredible results of Stacey's efforts

MORE: The best celebrity Easter photos, including Victoria Beckham, Ruth Langsford, Amanda Holden, and Stacey Solomon

Firstly, the 30-year-old could be seen threading a piece of brown string through holes on either end of scrap wood so that it could be hung from the wall. Next, Stacey evenly spaced out eight small hooks across the wood, before screwing each in manually. The third step was seriously simple, and only involved cleaning out two empty spice jars.

All that was left to do was stick the stick-on hook on the wall, and gently hang the shelf's string from it. On top of the shelf, the former X Factor star had placed two bottles of bath salts, flanked by the revamped, transparent spice jars which were now home to small, brightly coloured bathroom bags. Hanging from the hooks were string bags that were the perfect size for packing with small toiletries.

Once she had completed the project, Stacey wrote: "I'm actually so proud I could cry, literally made out of junk." We have to say, we're seriously impressed, and will certainly be staying glued to the star's Instagram – we can't wait to see what she makes next!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.