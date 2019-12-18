Gorgeous Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman is so glamorous you'd imagine that she must spend hours on a ten-step beauty routine, but the presenter insists that she can't be bothered. In a refreshingly candid interview with Prima, the 47-year-old revealed her less is more approach, saying she has a "the messier the better" philosophy that means she doesn't take off her makeup before bed, have mirrors at home, or spend time, as she puts it: "leaning over a sink with a piece of cotton wool with toner on it at 10 o’clock at night."

The glamorous star presents Strictly alongside Tess Daly

In fact, Claudia thinks her lack of make-up removal might actually be beneficial, saying: "I don’t want to denounce any myths but I’ve never taken my makeup off before going to bed and I’m 47. Never done it. And I have much better dreams with shedloads of eye makeup on." However, the brunette beauty does have one major tip for any women who want to emulate her glowing look: get enough sleep. "I sleep a lot. I have a nap every day," Claudia admitted, going on to say: "After the school run if I can, I will always get back into bed for a sleep, my family and I call it my morning meeting. About an hour, definitely 45 minutes – I had two yesterday!"

READ: Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham both love THIS makeup

Claudia is known for rocking a dramatic eyeliner and nude lip

The mum-of-three also talked about her favourite products, revealing that her signature bold eyeliner is by Lord & Berry, saying: "It’s delicious. I put it everywhere – inside, in the corner and then I might rub a bit on my finger and dab it along. It’s quite haphazard… I’m never going to do a polite mid-brown flick. I either wear loads or absolutely nothing. I think you’re setting yourself up for a hassle if you want a perfect line… I only believe in ramshackle."

MORE: Strictly host Claudia Winkleman's London home is as beautiful as you'd imagine

The star shared that the other products she stays loyal to are YSL Opium perfume, MAC lipsticks Fleshpot and Lady Danger, and Head and Shoulders shampoo, for whom she's a brand ambassador. When it comes to fake tan, Claudia's favourites are LA Tanning and Amanda Harrington.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.