Tayce may not have taken home the crown on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, but the Welsh queen became a firm fan favourite due to her killer looks, jaw-dropping lip-syncs and love for beans on toast.

Since the finale aired in March, she has been in high demand and fronted several high-profile campaigns, with her latest being for Colgate.

WATCH: Tayce stuns in Colgate campaign challening beauty standards

HELLO! sat down with Tayce to talk about the campaign as well as her time on the show and how she's able to serve some iconic looks.

Describing her hectic schedule as an "absolute whirlwind" the star admitted that her main focus is on her career as a performer and enjoys "just being able to do what I love more than anything, being able to perform as my job is something I will always be so grateful for."

The COVID-19 pandemic has sadly impacted her ability to perform in spaces, but the Newport native was ecstatic that "life is coming back somewhat to normal, spaces are opening up again so I've loved seeing everyone who's supported me on this journey."

During her run on the show, which saw her finish as runner-up to Scottish queen Lawrence Chaney, Tayce was known for her amazing runway looks, ranging from a Naomi Campbell-inspired dress to a pantomime fairy godmother.

She credited her "amazing creative designers" with bringing her fashions to life, but she always had her "crazy imagination" to help formulate them.

Tayce can serve any look

The 27-year-old recently achieved a life dream of creating her own fashion edit after she collaborated with NastyGal, and looked absolutely gorgeous doing it!

"I really, really loved working with them," she explained. "It's always been a dream of mine to create an edit in fashion with my twist on it and show a bit of my personality and creativity through fashion."

Despite Drag Race being almost a constant presence on our screens at this point, with season 13, spin-off series Down Under and España, and All Stars 6 all having aired since the Drag Race UK finale, thankfully Tayce is feeling anything but FOMO.

Speaking about her happy memories while on set, she said: "I loved filming the show and have nothing but respect for all the hard work that goes into creating it, the producers, judges, all the crew, everyone was so so great."

What made the experience even better was that close friend – and flatmate – A'Whora was competing alongside her, even if Tayce eliminated her following another amazing lip-sync.

The Colgate campaign challenges beauty standards

"We've always been besties on and off screen and it really helped having someone I was so close with to experience that journey together," Tayce said.

As with anyone who competes on a reality show, the star had to put up with some negative comments, and going into the show she anticipated a potential response from some.

But sharing a defiant message, she enthused: "Unfortunately if you put yourself out there to the world, especially the way myself & the rest of the queens have done on TV, it's just part of what comes with it. I don't bother reading the nasty comments that come in, I'm all about the good vibes babeh!"

Tayce competed alongside best friend A'Whora

Speaking about her experience with the Colgate campaign, which examines changing beauty standards, she explained: "I've absolutely loved working with Colgate on their new Elixir range, the packaging is gorgeous and I love the three variations they have of the Elixir, it's like they’ve got an option for everyone.

"I feel like beauty standards are constantly changing and evolving, as long as you're being authentically you then you're beautiful in my eyes – that's why I was really excited to partner with Colgate for their Beauty Reimagined campaign, as there is no such thing as ordinary!"

Tayce is already taking the world by storm, but we can't wait to see what she does next!

