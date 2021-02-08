Kelly Ripa’s Super Bowl nails are as stylish as you would expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa has us singing the blues for all the right reasons.

After making our stomachs growl with the delicious display of Super Bowl grub she shared in her Instagram Story Sunday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star flashed her manicure for the big game - and we were smitten.

Kelly flashed her Super Bowl party nails on Instagram

In the photo, the daytime TV host could be seen standing in her closet with her hand over her face to show off her blue nails. “When @instasuelos blows off closet time for some big game,” she captioned it, referencing her husband Mark Consuelos.

She went on to share a closer look at her manicure, adding that nail artist @Nailedbyasami splashed on the blue hue.

Kelly gave fans a glimpse of her Super Bowl dinner

Kelly also gave us a glimpse at two rings she didn’t give details on, but that we want - a small rectangular bejeweled blue ring and an oval-shaped blue ring topped with gold engravings.

The fashionista seems to have a thing for blue lately. Last week, the mom-of-two made fans go wild when she twirled out on the Live with Kelly and Ryan stage in a bright blue, faux leather Cedric Charlier skirt. She paired the pleated look with a Ralph Lauren turtleneck and deep blue suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Kelly wowed in a blue Cedric Charlier skirt

"Kelly I adore you! You are a style icon!", one fan wrote on the show's Instagram account, which posted details of the look. "Kelly - you wear the prettiest colors," another chimed in.

Even with a whopping $1,145 price tag, Kelly’s skirt is sold out, and her blue designer pumps appear to be as well. But, we found a few similar looks - a light blue American Eagle pleated skirt on sale for less than $50 and a pair of Nine West blue suede pumps for less than $100.

If Kelly’s skirt-and-pumps combo looks familiar it’s for good reason (and perhaps this is why it already sold out). She wore both together last October with an Isabel Marant green blouse, and also in February 2020 with a deep blue top that coordinated with her pumps.

It’s proof that even a light blue, leather pleated skirt can be a staple piece and should be worn as much as possible.

