How to get A-list makeup without breaking the bank - top tips from the Cannes red carpet

We don't know about you, but we are still lusting over all the incredible makeup looks from Cannes Film Festival. With everyone just coming to terms with Freedom Day and which rules and regulations we should be following, what about makeup rules now we are all suddenly going mask-free after eighteen months?

We turned to none other than beauty maestro Val Garland who has just spent the past two weeks at the festival making up famous faces on the red carpet, from Helen Mirren to Andie MacDowell. Val shared her top tips from how perfect your summer makeup whether you’re going on a staycation or heading away, and even how to wake up with Kate Moss’ cheekbones…

Val Garland created some stunning celebrity makeup looks at Cannes Film Festival

How can we recreate Helen Mirren's Cannes Film Festival makeup at home?

My red carpet must-have for this is L’Oréal Paris Glow Mon Amour Highlighting Drops. Using the pipette, I add two drops into moisturizer to create a customizable glow elixir, it’s my beauty hack for lit from within skin. I also like to use a fan brush and sweep a soft veil onto the top of the cheekbones, bridge of the nose and cupid's bow, this will create a soft-focus highlight effect.

L'Oréal Paris Champagne Liquid Highlighting Drops, £9.99, Look Fantastic

Andie MacDowell’s look was stunning too! For anyone who wants to try this look, what should they keep in mind?

Makeup is about making it your own, there is a red lip for everyone. Want to go red carpet classic? Go for a blue-toned red, this undertone will make your teeth shine brighter too. Want to update it for summer? Then go for a red with a touch of orange, just like the sun. Most importantly my beauty hack that works for everyone? Just smile!

Gemma Chan had yet another beautiful look. How can we recreate it?

Gemma Chan’s look was all about classic red-carpet glamour, everything was perfected from the eyebrows, the eyes, the cheekbones and the lips. To get the look it was all about satin-matte fresh skin. I’m obsessed with L’Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation, it’s innovative skincare and makeup in one and there is a shade for everyone. I created a soft sultry eye using soft brown shades with a hint of bronze and copper. Want French Riviera sun-kissed skin? L’Oréal Paris Back To Bronze Matte Bronzing Powder was gently applied onto the forehead and tops of the cheekbones.

LOreal Paris Matte Bronzing Powder, £8.99, ASOS

Another stunning look we have seen from you over the past week or so was the Kate Moss collab for Skims. How do we recreate that dreamy summer makeup?

For summer skin it’s all about bronze skin. Protect your skin and do it the safe way, wear self-tan for the body, and for the complexion, I would use gradual tanning drops. They are so easy to use and control. I’m obsessed with L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Drops, you could even use the drops to sculpt the cheekbones. Just use a synthetic cheek brush and sculpt the hollows of the cheekbones and underneath the jawline, and the next morning you will wake up with a soft natural contour that is truly undetectable.

Val recently did Kate Moss's makeup and we are obsessed

You have flown over to Cannes for the Film Festival, what tips do you have for readers who are heading off on holiday whether abroad or enjoying a staycation?

I always pack light, to avoid lugging around a heavy suitcase. Bring products that you can multitask with. You could use your moisturizer as a hydrating mask, or for a quick fix body shimmer, apply your highlighter onto your collar bones and legs using a powder brush. Forgot your foundation? Mix your concealer with your moisturizer to create a speedy foundation. A lipstick can be used on the lips, cheeks and eyes, just blend, blend, blend!

How can readers pick a new lipstick for summer that suits them? What are summer trends that work for everyone?

For me, summer is all about going bold, so go orange! Think juicy tangerine or a popping papaya shade, it’s about having fun with colour. If you are feeling brave go full impact by using lipstick by the bullet. If you want a softer look, instead of using a traditional flat lip brush, use a small synthetic blending brush and apply the lipstick using a buffing motion, it will create a soft-focus effect and sheer out the colour.

Despite the return to the office, Zoom meetings and working from home is still more popular than ever! Are there any pro tips to quickly glow up ahead of a work Zoom?

If in doubt, get that lippy on! Everyone’s beauty arsenal should include a classic red lipstick such as L’Oréal Color Riche Matte Lipstick Haute Rouge 347 for instant glamour, it’s my Zoom ready essential.

L'Oreal Lipstick Haute Rouge 347, £8.99, Superdrug

If you were going to go out and update your makeup bag after months in lockdown, what new products would you advise people to buy?

I’m all about the latest innovations and technologies, especially with make-up and skincare. You should always keep your beauty arsenal clean, hygienic and fresh. If it’s past its expiry date, it’s time to chuck it out. Sustainable, cruelty-free and vegan products are something I always look out for. I’m obsessed with skincare products from Noble Panacea, Fenty do amazing concealers that suit everyone, Jillian Dempsey blushers are beautiful and for a glitter moment I reach for Urban Decay's Heavy Metal Eyeliner.

