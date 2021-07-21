Hailey Bieber wows with an unexpected look - and we’re obsessed It's so unique - and stunning!

It’s always worth keeping an eye on Hailey Bieber’s style for inspiration, but her beauty looks are worth taking note of too.

Just a day after making fans swoon in a frilly hot pink top paired with a matching lip, the model was back on Instagram with another stellar makeup vibe that included a shimmery, iridescent cat-eye.

MORE: Hailey Bieber makes fans swoon in a dreamy hot pink look you can’t miss

Hailey paired it with a glossy pink lip we loved too and tucked her straight locks under a black and white plaid bucket hat. She could also be seen showing off a tiny tattoo on her arm as she raised her hand to her sun-kissed skin in the gorgeous selfie.

Hailey's iridescent cat-eye is so perfect for summer

“Had a little too much fun with my glam tonight,” she captioned the post.

"Babe!," Olivia Culpo wrote in her comments, while her sister Ireland Baldwin chimed in: "Woah who she, she hot" and model Winnie Harlow added: "It’s the glow for me."

SUMMER BEAUTY: Highlighter sticks to get your glow on

Hailey was glowing too in a beauty video she shared on Instagram on Tuesday that showed her wearing a ruffled pink top paired with a matching glossy color as she applied Bare Minerals’ Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder on her skin.

The fashionista wore her blonde hair in soft waves parted down the middle in the clip and rocked minimal jewelry, sporting a thin gold necklace and thin gold hoops.

We swooned over Hailey's pink top and matching lip

Justin Bieber’s wife kept the rest of her look soft and natural, which helped the pink colors in her look stand out even more.

“My new @bareminerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder. #baremineralspartner,” she captioned the post.

The lightweight powder sets and extends makeup wear and reduces the look of pores over time too.

Influenced,” celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkins quipped, while Kendall Jenner added: “Fricken cutie.” A follower also praised the video, chiming in: “Gorgeous! This whole video is a dreamy vibe!”

As is Hailey’s entire Instagram feed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.