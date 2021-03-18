Chrissy Teigen’s new tattoo is nothing anyone would expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Chrissy Teigen has made it no secret she has no problem giving fans glimpses into her life, and her transparency is one of the main reasons why her fans love her.

Just a day after showing off her pasta-making skills in the kitchen in her Insta Story, the model mom revealed her latest tattoo - a series of dots going down each of her fingers.

LA-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter tattooed Chrissy's hands

When Chrissy shared the black-and-white snap, which also revealed her artistic two-toned nails, she couldn’t help but add in a joke. “Please don’t tell me this means something in morse code, I just like dots ( @winterstone ),” the Cravings cookbook author quipped.

Fans went wild over the design and quickly hit the comments in response. “Uh, I literally just read it. It says nothing, it’s just dots” one fan said, adding a wink emoji. Another chimed in, “I don't have the imagination for the conspiracy theories crazy people will no doubt cook up after seeing this".

For the most part, fans simply sang her praises for getting the hand tattoo, with some even saying it inspired them to do the same.

The Los Angeles-based tattoo artist who inked Chrissy’s hands, Daniel Winter a.k.a. Winter Stone, is the same artist who did Chrissy’s last tattoo in January.

Chrissy tattooed "Ooh Laa" on her spine in January, a nod to John Legend's song

That ink was a tribute to her husband John Legend, and the cooking aficionado shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of her process of getting the tattoo. In it, John sits by her side, holds her hand, and even places the stencil on her back as Daniel goes to work tattooing the words “Ooh Laa”, a nod to John’s song from his Bigger Love album.

Chrissy wore jewels on her face and large gold hoops for the experience and took comfort in a colorful toy llama on hand that danced and sang.

To keep her tattoo moisturized and in tip-top shape, Daniel applied Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm as an aftercare product. We tracked it down on Amazon - and it's only $34.

Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm, $34, Amazon

The plant-based Healing Balm is “remarkably effective at healing the skin during the post-tattoo process in order to preserve the integrity of the ink,” Doctor Rogers captioned a photo of Chrissy’s tattoo on their Instagram account. “Petroleum, an ingredient used in many tattoo aftercare ointments, lightens tattoo ink and occludes the skin."

"Lanolin and Vitamin E are also often used and are common causes of an allergic reaction," it continued. "It is petroleum-free, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and is ideal for all skin and every part of the body.”

The balm isn’t just for post-tattoo healing. It also offers relief from chapped lips, dry nails, and cuticles, eczema, skin surgery, lasering, scrapes, burns, and more. It can even be used to add shine to lips and tame unruly eyebrows and flyaways.

