Tyra Banks brings the smize in stunning bare-faced selfie

Tyra Banks has spent years dazzling many with her gorgeous looks and poses, especially with her highly expressive facial features.

The supermodel continued to deliver with her latest Instagram post, where she went au naturale and showed off the natural beauty she was born with.

Tyra shared a selfie on her social media which simply featured her face up close to the camera, putting all the focus on her pout, bushy mane, and her piercing gaze.

"Not Smizing. But not 'not Smizing' either. I want some @SMiZECream," she wrote in the caption, referencing the iconic phrase she coined, "smizing" aka smiling with your eyes.

Tyra's fans were left simply floored by the picture and many thought the supermodel and reality television mogul was absolutely glowing.

Tyra stunned fans with her au naturale selfie

"Beautiful as ever Tyra," one of her followers commented, "Perfect eyes mom," another wrote, with a third adding, "You taught me how to 'smize' and for that I say thank you Miss Tyra."

Many others left hearts and eye emojis in their wake, also dropping exclamations of "eyes!" and "smize" and "FIERCE," quoting the many words she commonly used on America's Next Top Model.

And speaking of Tyra's SMiZE Cream, it recently managed to make its mark in another unexpected industry - the world of music.

Tyra recently shared on her feed that she'd actually recorded a song for the ice cream brand and shared a picture from the inside of the recording booth, where she was really feeling the beat.

The top model stepped into the recording booth to create a song for SMiZE Cream

"Yes, our new Ice Cream company has tasty ice cream with surprizes AND we have a new #SMiZECream song!" she wrote in the caption.

"Y'all don't understand! I had so much fun in the recording studio spitting rhymes. Yeah, I got bars. I WANT THAT SMiZE CREAM is now streaming on most platforms, so follow the link in bio, and share it with your friends!"

