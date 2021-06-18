Tyra Banks causes a stir with throwback photo wearing red lingerie

There’s a reason Tyra Banks is a top model! The superstar set pulses raising on Thursday when she shared a photo of herself wearing a Victoria's Secret look which blew fans away.

Tyra took to Instagram to post a snapshot from her cat-walk strutting days and she looked fierce.

MORE: Tyra Banks hair divides fans in stunning bedroom selfie

In the image, the America's Next Top Model founder wore a red bra and matching underwear and struck a bold pose with a plethora of medals hanging from her garter belt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyra Banks suprises fans with bold new look

She'd picked the photo for an inspiring and passionate reason as her lengthy caption explained: "First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary," she wrote. "First is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to fit through.

MORE: Tyra Banks' son looks adorable in rare photo with model mum

SEE: Tyra Banks' unbelievable physique in hot pants wows fans in nostalgic throwback photo

"Within a 10 year span starting in 1995, I was the first Black @VictoriasSecret contract model ever. The first Black Victoria’s Secret Cover model. The first Black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand - as well as other brands."

Tyra had an important message for her fans

Tyra continued: "But after a first, must come a flow of more. A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of so many that we LOSE COUNT. I retired from the runway 16 years ago - and I’m proud that in my lifetime, I’m witnessing a beauty revolution.

MORE: Tyra Banks gives rare glimpse inside family home - and her decor is wild!

READ: Tyra Banks thrilled following unexpected news

"To the new collective of badass ROLE models, I may have cracked that door open, but y’all are charging through. Keep on keepin’ on until we all LOSE COUNT of how many are breaking through behind you. #LetsLoseCount."

Tyra retired from modelling 16 years ago

She concluded: "First is hard. First is lonely. But first is necessary."

Her fans rushed to praise her and commented: "And we THANK YOU!!! It's time to lose count," while another added: "You are the definition of a hardworking queen," and a third said: "Grateful you paved the way. We will continue to break boundaries."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.