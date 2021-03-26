Tyra Banks shows off her real hair - and fans react The Dancing with the Stars host removed her extensions

Tyra Banks went for an all-natural look on Thursday when she unveiled her "real hair" and sent fans wild.

The American's Next Top Model ditched her infamous weaves and extensions for a bare-faced Instagram selfie.

She simply captioned the image: "Yes. #myrealhair," and her look sparked a major response from her fans.

WATCH: Tyra Banks imparts beautiful advice to struggling parents

Tyra showed off dark roots and an ombre look that just about reached her shoulders. Her shorter tresses caused her followers to comment, with one writing: "I'M LIVING FOR THIS!"

The Dancing with the Stars host - who normally sports super long hairstyles replied to the fan and wrote: "Me too, boo. I can feel my scalp."

Tyra's relief from the toned-down look was obvious, and with such positive responses, she may just keep her hassle-free hairdo for a while.

Tyra said it was a huge relief to be able to feel her scalp again

The supermodel previously opened up about her hair to W magazine and revealed her hair almost derailed her modelling career with Victoria's Secret.

"I was sent home the first day because the hairdresser didn’t know what to do with my African-American hair, so it looked crazy," she said.

Tyra normally rocks long hair extensions

"Then a year later, I finally begged my agent to get them to give me another chance, and I had my hairdresser come to my apartment in Union Square and wash, blow-dry, and flat-iron my hair.

"And then I wrapped it and put a scarf on until the next day, when I was on my way to Victoria's Secret and stepped out of a cab and whooshed it off my head, walked in, got my makeup done, didn’t let the hair people touch me, went to the bathroom, redid my face, put on extra lip gloss, and walked on that set. Cut to a 10-year contract."

