Tyra Banks' hair divides fans in stunning bedroom selfie The Dancing with the Stars host looked gorgeous

Tyra Banks has divided her fans after posting a question about her hair in a stunning bedroom selfie on Instagram.

The Dancing with the Stars host looked gorgeous as she posed makeup-free in a white T-shirt while lying on a bed.

Tyra's hair didn't appear to have been styled yet but still looked incredible with lots of volume and curls.

"Serving Saturday Smize. Should I color my roots or keep as is?" Tyra captioned the post, referring to her dark roots and lighter ends.

Her fans seemed to be in two minds over what she should do, with many agreeing that it looked great as it is, while others thought it would suit her either way.

"Natural colour looks way better than dyed hair," commented one. "Keep the roots, it looks beautiful" gushed another. A third added: "Either way you'll look bomb," and a fourth said: "Beautiful either way."

Many of Tyra's fans loved her natural hair colour

Last month, Tyra celebrated a victory with her new ice cream business, revealing that her SMiZE Cream had sold out!

Tyra - who is a mum-of-one - shared a photo which said: "Wow, y'all love us! SMiZE Cream is temporarily SOLD OUT."

She then added a selfie along with a lengthy heartfelt caption which read: "Wow. I am beyond humbled and extremely touched. Starting a business is a non-stop challenge.

Tyra recently celebrated the success of her new ice cream business

"There are constant setbacks and obstacles that can really make you feel exhausted - OFTEN. But the wonderful things that come about, like so many people loving your product and giving rave reviews or welcoming new, excited team members to our work family makes us entrepreneurs super proud.

"@SMiZECream is not just about ice cream with a yummy SURPRIZE inside of every serving. It’s about GOAL SETTING & GOAL GETTING. As we continue to reach our goals, while surmounting obstacles and pushing hard every day, we will be working extra hard to help YOU reach your goals, too."

Tyra's new business is "all-natural super-premium ice cream," and the array of flavours are certainly unique. Her first flavour released was Breakfast All Day. She's since celebrated several new creations including rainbow sprinkle cookie dough, butter pecan, and a fudge brownie flavour, which looks divine.

