Penelope Cruz has been keeping her fans and followers on their toes regarding all the major updates in her life.

However, her newest social media post is sparking a lot more excitement than usual, courtesy of the actress sporting a brand new look.

Penelope shared some images from her upcoming film, Official Competition, a Spanish comedy which shows a different side to the actress. Along with shots of her dancing with Antonio Banderas, a close-up of her face gave fans more of a glimpse at her makeover.

Sporting big, bushy red curls and freckles, the actress gave off a completely different energy than her usual sleek and dark do, a look she has become recognizable for.

Penelope's new hairstyle sparked quite the fanfare

In the caption, the actress wrote in Spanish, "Official Competition in the official selection for Venice," with a heart emoji.

"This year @labiennale will host the world premiere of @competencia_oficial, the new movie directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, with @penelopecruzoficial, @antoniobanderasoficial and Óscar Martínez, which will participate in the Official Section of the festival."

Fans were stunned by her new appearance and the teasers from the film, flooding the comments section with several clapping emojis, hearts, and exclamations of "brava!" One fan also wrote, "Love this hair on you!"

A still from another Penelope film this year, Parallel Mothers

While Official Competition will be opening at the Venice Film Festival in September 2021, it'll be facing competition from another Penelope film, that being Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers.

Penelope shared a still from that film as well on her social media, and while she still has her brunette locks this time (although lighter brown), she sports a big baby bump as she wears a hospital gown standing alongside co-star Milena Smit.

