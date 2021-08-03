Salma Hayek has become a renowned Hollywood figure for her beauty alone, so much so that it's often used as a central character point for several of her roles.

However, the actress isn't one to shy away from more drastic physical transformations, such as for her Oscar-nominated role in Frida. But her new transformation might be one of her most exciting yet.

Salma Hayek Million Gardens Movement

Salma teased her fans with a taste of her new look when she shared on her Instagram the official trailer for House of Gucci.

The star featured in the trailer for only two scenes, but that was enough for fans to see the major transformation she's made, complete with a set of tarot cards at her disposal.

With a much bushier, more naturally curly 'do, and a relatively more dressed down look that forgoes her natural beauty for more of a "woman holding a secret for years" guise, fans are already in love.

A still of Salma from the House of Gucci trailer

"House of Gucci Movie. Fortune favors the bold #HouseOfGucci only in theaters Nov 24," she wrote in the caption with a crystal ball emoji.

Her followers couldn't contain their excitement, leaving comments like, "Can't wait to see you in this and Eternals in the same month!!!" and, "Dying! So excited," with several actually making plans to see the movie in the comments itself.

Salma will play the character of Patrizia Reggiani's friend and clairvoyant, Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for allegedly helping organise the murder of Patrizia's ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, for a fee.

The official trailer for House of Gucci

The trailer was released to a mammoth response from fans, especially regarding the appearances of Salma, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and particularly Lady Gaga, who will lead the cast as Patrizia.

This is Salma's fourth movie release this year, following Bliss, the box-office smash Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and Marvel's Eternals, which will release later this year.

