Helen Skelton jokes about baby Elsie's future alongside sweetest photo The Countryfile star is a mother to three children

Helen Skelton is still on cloud nine after welcoming her third child, daughter Elsie, in December last year.

The mother-of-three has clearly been enjoying her maternity leave – not least because she has told fans that her daughter has been the "easiest one earth side".

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Countryfile star shared an adorable picture, showing her kissing baby Elsie's head and captioned it: "Toughest of the three to carry… easiest one earth side."

Jokingly revealing her fears for the future, she added: "Am sure you will make up for it when you're a teenager. #babygirl."

Helen recently celebrated Elsie's ten-week birthday

Fans rushed to comment on the sweet snap, with many complimenting the "beautiful picture".

Others wondered when Helen will be returning to work. "When are you back on TV, we miss you," wrote one.

Another complimented her glowing appearance. "You look fab, would you mind sharing what foundation you use, your skin is lovely. Thanks."

Just last week, the 39-year-old marked Elsie's ten-week birthday with another adorable picture, this time showing the proud mum lifting her tiny little girl up with Elsie doing the biggest yawn!

The presenter and her husband Richie Myler share three children together

"Ten weeks of you #babygirl," Helen wrote, adding three red love hearts.

Helen, 38 and England rugby league star Richie, 31, have been happily married since December 2013 and are also parents to sons Ernie, six, and four-year-old Louis. Little Elsie joined their family on 28 December.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! following the birth, Helen revealed her sons had had a say in choosing their sister's name. "The boys loved the name Elsie as it has an E and an L at the beginning," she shared.

"We were always going to have Kate as a middle name after my cousin, who sadly passed away when we were in our 20s. I was really close to her; she was a scientist and crazy cool."