Helen Skelton is a doting mum to three children, and she frequently shares insights into her life as a parent – even when it's not the most glamorous of moments.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the star was cradling her baby daughter in the family's expansive garden, but it wasn't the cute moment that grabbed attention. Instead, eyes would've been drawn to the left of the shot where her coat sleeve had been covered in baby sick. Both Helen and baby Elsie looked a little unimpressed, but Helen did see the funny side, setting the clip to the tune of Stevie Wonder's Isn't She Lovely.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares relatable parenting moment

Baby sick, or reflux, is incredibly common in babies from eight weeks all the way up to one-year-old, and given she's raised two sons, it's something that Helen has likely faced before.

Her video also gave an insight into her beautiful family garden, which included several wooden structures to relax in – perfect for warm summer days or those rainy spring ones.

The expansive space also featured several shrubs and large trees, one of which even had a birdhouse nestled in the branches.

Helen shared a frequent problem for mums

Helen has shared several moments from Elsie's life, including her secret talent in an adorable post last week.

During some much needed relaxation from her life as a busy mum, Elsie joined Helen as she took part in some yoga.

Elsie was laid out on a pink yoga mat, and she had some amazing attire on, as she was dressed in a floral baby suit, and she had a woollen jacket with flowers and a star design on it for good measure.

The star welcomed Elsie back in December

"Yoga baby," Helen teased in the caption of her post, which saw her sitting barefoot and in a pair of leggings.

Fans were mostly left speechless by the adorable post, with many posting heart and heart-eyed face emojis.

But some did share sweet words, as one simply wrote: "Aww," and a second posted: "This is a really sweet picture Helen!!! Yoga with little Elsie… brilliant."

And for a third, the snap brought back some happy memories: "Beautiful, still so tiny hard to believe mine were ever so small, distant memories."

