Helen Skelton takes newborn baby on a hike just days after giving birth

There's no stopping Helen Skelton! The Countryfile presenter welcomed her third child with her husband Richie Myler last week and on Sunday she was already enjoying a family hike.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the mother-of-three shared a sweet family picture showing her carrying her baby in a carrier. Meanwhile, her husband and two eldest children, Ernie and Louis, enjoyed a quick stop to take in the views.

The family picture, the first of them all together since welcoming the new member, shows them up high on a hill, wrapped up warm and taking a short break to take the snap. In her Stories, Helen shared several more, one showing them further high up whilst another showed one of her sons covered in mud.

"Lot to be thankful for..... Wishing you and yours well for 2022. #newyear #grateful," Helen captioned the sweet snap.

The family's dog also joined them on the hike

Fans went wild for the snap and while many continued to send in congratulation messages following the birth, many wondered whether the baby was a girl or a boy and asked why she hadn't announced it yet.

"Why don't you tell us whether you have had a boy or girl?" asked one, whilst another added: "Boy or girl Helen please tell."

A third defended the fact that she was keeping the information under wraps for now. "She is entitled to keep that to themselves," they wrote.

Helen announced she had welcomed her third child on New Year's Eve by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram. Rugby player Richie was pictured walking out of the hospital with the new tot, who was fast asleep in a baby carrier and bundled up in a cosy outfit.

Helen's eldest children had fun, judging by their muddy clothes

Helen captioned the snap: "Can always count on dickie .... of all the things he's said (there's been a lot) "don't worry I will be your lido..." while on route to the hospital might be my fave. The man meant Doula. From the mouths of men."

The Countryfile presenter then revealed that she had given birth earlier this week, writing: "(Pic from earlier this week - just haven't posted partly because my mam likes the family what's apps to be ahead of insta but mainly because I am still failing to find appropriate words of thanks for our @nhsengland @nhsmillion.... legends the blooming lot of them). #grateful #thanks #pregnancy #birth #newparents #newbaby #husbands #doula."