Kaley Cuoco took to social media to reveal that she'd just made a permanent change to her appearance - and had her close friend beside her to do it, too!

The actress shared with a series of pictures that she and friend and The Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet had gotten matching tattoos together.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding at incredible home ranch

They'd tattooed the word "Boop" on their biceps, symbolizing a phrase they would often say to each other.

Kaley wrote: "I 'booped' you many years ago @zosiamamet. Glad we made it official. Thank you @ar.bel for the perfection."

Zosia returned the favor by posting the photos on her own social feed and saying: "It all started with a 'boop' @kaleycuoco I can't imagine life without you. @ar.bel thank you for this gorgeous permanent reminder. It's perfect."

Fans quickly took to the comments to praise their close bond, with one even commenting: "In addition to being beautiful, I love your friendship," and another adding: "Agahagah matching tattoos so cuteee!!!"

Kaley and Zosia got matching tattoos to cement their bond

The two actresses have been friends for a long time, and got particularly close over the past three years while working together on the critically acclaimed HBO Max show.

On the show as well the two play best friends Cassie and Annie, with the former often relying on the latter to support her through turbulent times.

Recently, Kaley paid a heartfelt tribute to Zosia on her birthday. Along with several sweet and quirky shots of the two of them posing for a variety of selfies, she even opened up about hard times she went through over the past year.

"I am so grateful you danced your way into my life and have never left," she wrote. "You deserve the entire world."

The two have become close since starring on The Flight Attendant together

She continued: "I'm not sure what my life would look like over the last few months, if you weren't around telling me to go to work, and that it's gonna be ok…

"I love you forever sister wife. There is no one like you my widdle smoosh!! You will always be the Annie to my Cassie! Boop!"

