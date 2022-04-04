Salma Hayek stuns with radiant fresh-faced weekend selfie The Frida star is quite the natural beauty

Salma Hayek has often left fans stunned with her beauty, whether it involves her phenomenal red carpet fashions or her dynamite swimsuit snaps.

However, the actress is definitely a natural beauty as well, taking to social media to share a snapshot that showed it off a lot more.

She posted a photograph of herself over the weekend on Instagram, wearing a pajama top at the breakfast table with her morning cup of coffee.

The sun shone through the window and illuminated her fresh-faced self as flowers sat in a vase beside her and so did her cat, with its back turned as it perched on the table.

"Perfect Sunday morning. #cat #coffee #nomakeup," she captioned her photograph, and fans certainly couldn't agree more.

Many simply shared heart emojis, with one writing: "More beautiful without makeup! Have a blessed Sunday," and another saying: "Idgaf how old this woman gets she just keeps getting more beautiful like a fine wine."

Salma displayed her radiance in a new morning selfie

Several others also complimented her on her natural beauty and deemed her to be quite "stunning."

The House of Gucci star let her phenomenal beauty shine through with another recent portrait she shared of herself as a tribute to the late photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

Salma posted images taken by the famed Frenchman, and one of which showed her posing topless for a stunning black and white shot.

The actress protected her modesty as she struck an elegant pose in front of the mirror. The other candid shot saw her preparing for the photoshoot with the famed photographer holding his camera in the background.

The actress paid tribute to the photographer with some of his images

She wrote: "Saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdemarchelier has left us, leaving behind a legacy of images that capture an era," and added black heart emojis.

